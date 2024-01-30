Punjab Police Bolsters Road Safety Measures with Addition of Toyota Hilux Trucks

In an unprecedented move, the Punjab Police in India have taken a giant stride towards enhancing road safety by adding 129 Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks to their fleet. This addition is a significant part of a larger initiative aimed at improving road safety and reducing the high rate of road fatalities in the state.

Establishment of India's First Road Safety Force

The introduction of these specialized vehicles marks the establishment of India's first 'Sadak Surakhsha Force' (Road Safety Force). This force is a game-changer in the battle against the alarming rate of road accidents in Punjab, which claim approximately 3,000 lives annually - an average of about 14 deaths per day. The Road Safety Force is expected to bring a significant reduction in this distressing statistic.

Specialized Equipment for Enhanced Road Safety

Each of the 129 Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks is equipped with specialized equipment designed to tackle issues such as drunk driving and overspeeding, two of the major contributors to road accidents. The trucks will be strategically deployed at 30 km intervals across the state, ensuring stricter enforcement of road safety rules.

Bolstering Police Capabilities

The addition of the Toyota Hilux trucks to the police fleet is expected to bolster the force's capabilities in enforcing traffic laws and ensuring the safety of commuters on Punjab's roads. This marks the first time the Toyota Hilux has been included in a police fleet in India, following the Indian Army's inclusion of a batch of specially-developed Toyota Hilux for border areas in 2023.