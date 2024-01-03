Punjab Governor Unveils Chandigarh’s Annual Municipal Report and Swacchta Calendar

In a significant event, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh’s Mayor Anup Gupta, and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra unveiled the Municipal Corporation’s Annual Report for 2023 and a Swacchta (cleanliness) themed Calendar for 2024. The ceremony, marking a new chapter in the region’s urban development narrative, lays out the map for the coming year, with a sharp focus on sustainable development and citizen engagement.

Annual Report 2023: A Testament to Progress

The Annual Report 2023 is a comprehensive document that highlights the Corporation’s efforts and successes in multiple municipal areas. It underscores the strides made in solid waste and sewage treatment management, infrastructure development, and, importantly, citizen engagement. The report is a testament to the Corporation’s dedication to establishing state-of-the-art facilities and enhancing interaction between the municipal body and the inhabitants of Chandigarh. It also underlines the Corporation’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting its commitment to global standards of urban governance.

Swacchta Calendar 2024: A Vision for Cleanliness

The Swacchta themed Calendar for 2024 is an innovative initiative, focusing on Sustainability, Inclusivity, Empowerment of Communities, and Cleanliness. The calendar assigns unique themes to each month, such as RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), PRARAMBH (a store for sustainable products), Public Conveniences, Safaimitras (sanitation workers), Waste to Wonder Park, Horticulture Waste plant, and Pink Material Recovery Facility (MRF). These reflect the Corporation’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and community development, and its pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

Leaders’ Take on the Initiatives

The Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, expressed confidence in the report and emphasized the need for continued striving for excellence. Meanwhile, Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra spoke about the report’s comprehensive account of developmental work and notable achievements in various municipal administration spheres, including awards received for outstanding projects. Their words echoed a shared vision for a sustainable and inclusive Chandigarh.