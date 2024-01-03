Punjab Government Survey Reveals Learning Gaps in State Schools, Triggers Launch of Mission Samarth

A recent baseline survey commissioned by the Punjab government has thrown light on the grim reality of educational gaps prevalent in state-run schools. The comprehensive survey, encompassing over 20,000 students, paints a concerning picture of the state’s education system. Notably, the study revealed that a mere 25% of the surveyed students could fluently read a complete story in English, with this percentage fluctuating across different classes.

Struggling with Basic Concepts

Moreover, the survey exposed a worrying deficiency in fundamental mathematical skills among these students. The findings showed that a significant 39% were unable to crack division problems, 31% found subtraction challenging, 18% grappled with recognizing numbers between 11 and 19, and a surprising 8% could not identify numbers between 1 and 9. Such alarming revelations underscore the need for immediate and effective educational intervention.

Mission Samarth: A Step Forward

In response to these disconcerting findings, the Punjab government inaugurated Mission Samarth on December 1, 2023. This initiative aims to elevate the state’s education standards by zeroing in on basic literacy and numeracy skills – a strategy that draws parallels with Delhi’s acclaimed Mission Buniyaad. The program, which has elicited positive reactions from teachers, is designed to support students requiring assistance with foundational learning.

Questioning Punjab’s High Ranking

Interestingly, Punjab had managed to clinch the top spot in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021. However, this achievement was subsequently called into question by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who expressed concern over the state’s education standards and infrastructure. The opposition, on the other hand, pointed out the paradox in promoting the Delhi school model in Punjab, a state already lauded for having the best schools.

The results of this baseline survey have ignited profound discussions about teacher accountability and the overall quality of education in government schools. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how these findings will influence the future direction of education in Punjab.