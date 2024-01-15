Punjab Government Shuts Primary Schools Amidst Severe Cold Wave

In response to the extreme cold wave sweeping across Northern India, the Punjab government has taken decisive measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of young students. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closure of all primary schools in the state, up to and including class 5, until January 21. This decision is a clear reflection of the government’s commitment to prioritize student safety in these severe weather conditions.

Adjusted School Timings Amidst Harsh Winter

While primary schools will be temporarily closed, middle, high, and senior secondary schools in Punjab will continue to operate under adjusted timings. Schools will open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, ensuring that no school activities extend beyond 4:00 pm. Double shift schools, in particular, will operate from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, allowing for the essential continuity of education while also reducing exposure to the harsh winter conditions for both students and staff.

Regional Response to Extreme Cold

Moreover, this decision by the Punjab government is not an isolated action. The Chandigarh Education Department has also decided to close schools for students up to 8th grade until January 20. This coordinated regional response showcases a proactive approach to child welfare, especially during periods of extreme weather that could potentially harm young students.

Extreme Weather Predictions

The steps taken by these education departments are based on weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted that ‘cold’ to ‘severe cold’ wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until January 16. The decision taken by the education authorities, therefore, are a preventive measure against potential health risks associated with these severe cold conditions.

In conclusion, the Punjab government’s decision to close primary schools and adjust school timings is a robust response to the ongoing cold wave. It is a testament to their commitment to prioritize student welfare over other considerations, a decision that reflects their dedication to the future of the state—its children.