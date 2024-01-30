Punjab Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Sakshi Sawhney Transferred from Patiala to Ludhiana

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the Punjab government, IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney, known for her public-centric initiatives and impactful tenure as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Patiala, has been transferred to Ludhiana. Her tenure, which began in April 2022, was marked by significant strides in local governance. She made history as the first woman to hold the position in Patiala.

Groundbreaking Leadership

Sawhney's stint as the DC of Patiala was noteworthy, not just for her gender-breaking role, but also for her commendable efforts to assist people affected by floods in various villages the previous year. She fulfilled her responsibilities with dedication and fervor, managing not only her role as DC but also serving as the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner of Patiala. The local residents held her in high regard for her outreach and measures taken during these crises.

A Reshuffle of Roles

This reshuffling is part of a broader administrative overhaul, which included the transfer of 10 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners. Such reshuffles are often aimed at invigorating the system with fresh perspectives and dynamism.

Meet the Successor

Stepping into Sawhney’s shoes is Showkat Ahmad Parray, a 2013 batch IAS officer, who will be taking on the mantle as the new DC of Patiala. Parray, previously serving as the DC of Bathinda, brings with him a wealth of experience and is expected to continue the progressive work initiated by Sawhney.