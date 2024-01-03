Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation

The Punjab Government has inked a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kuantum Papers Ltd, marking a significant stride towards bolstering water conservation and management in the region. This trailblazing agreement, a first in Punjab’s history, fosters a unique collaboration between the Department of Soil and Water Conservation and the Hoshiarpur-based paper company.

Partnership for Sustainable Future

The MoU orchestrates a concerted effort to implement water conservation strategies and practices, particularly focusing on the industrial sector, notorious for its extensive water usage. The partnership underlines the increasing awareness of sustainable practices and the indispensable role of public-private collaborations in addressing environmental concerns within the state. The venture sets a trail for future initiatives and underscores the commitment of the Punjab Government and the private sector to environmental stewardship and responsible resource management.

Addressing the Groundwater Crisis

With nearly 80% of the state grappling with an over-exploited groundwater situation, this initiative serves as a beacon of hope. The agreement outlines the provision of funding for new and ongoing projects related to water resource conservation and management. It includes the construction of check dams, implementation of efficient irrigation systems, and utilization of treated water.

Clean Water Projects and Infrastructure

The government’s agenda of making the state ‘Rangla Punjab’ and prioritizing necessary facilities for villages is reflected in its commitment to ensure the swift progress of ongoing canal water projects. The focus is also on purifying canal water through treatment plants in non-potable groundwater areas. The Minister inquired about the status of water testing labs, water sampling, and the status of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for ongoing projects.

In conclusion, the Punjab Government’s MoU with Kuantum Papers Ltd paves the way for enhanced water conservation and management efforts in the state. The agreement is not just about immediate remedy but also a clear vision of future government-private partnership initiatives, investing in new and ongoing water source conservation efforts. This decisive step by the Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd is a testament to their commitment to protect and preserve the state’s water resources.