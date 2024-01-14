Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave

In a move prompted by the severe cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab government has granted an extension on winter holidays for students up to Class 5 in all schools until January 21. This decision is an extension of an earlier directive that had closed schools for students up to Class 10 until January 14, while Classes 11 and 12 continued to function. However, with the unabated chill in the region, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that classes for students from grades 6 to 12 would resume but would only be held from 10 am to 3 pm.

Implication of the Cold Wave

The meteorological department reported temperatures in the region that are 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal. This extreme cold has triggered a series of actions, including the extension of school holidays and the rescheduling of school hours. The cold wave is expected to continue at least till January 15.

Parents’ Concerns and Suggestions

While the government’s decision aims at safeguarding students from the harsh winter, it has also sparked concerns among parents. They fear that the extended holidays could disrupt their children’s academic routine, hence they suggest online classes for younger students.

State Government’s Response

The Punjab government seems to be taking every possible measure to mitigate the impact of the cold wave on the educational sector. Along with the extension of holidays, the government has also adjusted school hours for double-shift schools, which will now open at 9.00 AM and close at 4.00 PM. This decision applies to all Government, Aided, Recognized, and Private Schools, with the orders remaining in force until January 21, 2024.