Punjab Congress Leaders Support Vlogger Bhana Sidhu Amid Controversy

In a move that has reverberated across political spheres in Punjab, several leaders from the Congress party have rallied behind vlogger Bhana Sidhu amidst allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government is targeting him. The support for Sidhu is not limited to a single faction but comes from a wide spectrum of Congress luminaries, including Punjab's Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira. These leaders have vociferously defended Sidhu, suggesting that the vlogger has become the victim of the AAP government's oppressive tactics due to his opposition to their policies.

Unwavering Support Amid Controversy

Bhana Sidhu, a social media influencer turned activist, has found unprecedented support in his native village in the Barnala district. The village has witnessed protests against his arrest and the subsequent cases registered against him. The Congress leaders' support for Sidhu has underscored the criticism of the AAP government, highlighting the political implications of this growing solidarity.

Bhana Sidhu: The Social Media Maverick

Sidhu's influence extends beyond the boundaries of traditional media. As a vlogger, he has carved a niche for himself in the digital domain, leveraging his following to voice his dissent against the AAP's governance. His activism has not only earned him support from the masses but also garnered attention from political heavyweights, marking him as a significant player in Punjab’s political landscape.

Allegations of Political Suppression

The Congress leaders' support for Sidhu is an accusation in itself. Bajwa described the actions against Sidhu as 'highly deplorable,' insinuating that the charges against the vlogger are being fabricated as a reaction to his criticism of the AAP's governance. This allegation adds another layer to the political tension in Punjab, pointing to a possible misuse of power to silence opposition within the state.