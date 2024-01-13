en English
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability

In a stride towards enhanced power supply, Punjab’s Minister for Power and Public Works, Harbhajan Singh ETO, announced the commissioning of two robust power transformers by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL). A 160 MVA, 220/66KV transformer has been installed in Kharar and a 100 MVA, 220/66KV in Talwandi Sabo. The combined endeavour, costing a substantial 17.3 crore, is an echo of the state’s commitment to unswerving power availability for its citizens.

A Demanding Need Met

The industrial sectors in the Kharar region had been voicing a demand for expanded power transformer capacity for several years. This recent installation is anticipated to satiate this long-standing requirement, leading to improved power reliability and quality. The general population, in addition to the industries in the region served by the Kharar and Talwandi substations, is set to be the direct beneficiary of this enhancement.

An Investment in Power Reliability

With an investment of 17.3 crore, the new power transformers, including 160 MVA and 220/66 KV transformers, as well as 100 MVA and 220/66 KV transformers, indicate a concerted effort to bolster the capacity and reliability of power supply in the region. These strategic installations are expected to yield significant dividends by improving the quality of power supply to both industries and the general public.

Commitment to Quality, Affordable, and Uninterrupted Power

The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government has reiterated its commitment to provide the people of Punjab with quality, affordable, and uninterrupted power. The recent announcement, delivered through a press communique, is a testament to this vow, highlighting the government’s focus on improving and maintaining the state’s power infrastructure.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

