Punjab Chief Minister Launches Sadak Surakhya Force Amidst Criticism of Central Government

In Ludhiana, Punjab, a significant event unfolded in the realm of road safety and traffic management. The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, launched the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), a dedicated unit aimed at streamlining traffic movement and reducing road fatalities. The announcement came during a public assembly where state tableaux were showcased, reflecting diverse themes of women's empowerment, cultural history, and tributes to freedom fighters.

Historic Launch of SSF

The CM emphasized the need for such a force in light of the alarming increase in traffic and road fatalities in Punjab. Statistics indicate that road accidents claim 17-18 lives daily in the state, a harrowing figure that the CM hopes the SSF will help to reduce. The force comprises 144 high-tech vehicles and will deploy 5,000 employees along the state's roads, stationed every 30 kilometers. This positioning is designed to facilitate a swift response to emergencies.

Equipped to Serve and Protect

The SSF is not just a patrol unit. Each vehicle is equipped with a complete medical kit for providing first-aid treatment to any person in need. Additionally, the force is connected with trauma centers to ensure timely medical help is provided. The SSF vehicles are also fitted with specialized equipment to check for drunk driving and over-speeding, two significant contributors to road accidents.

More than Just Traffic Management

During the announcement, the CM didn't shy away from criticizing the central government for excluding the Punjab tableau from the Republic Day parade. He termed this as an insult to Punjab's martyrs and reminded everyone of the critical role Punjabis played in India's independence movement. He further called for institutions to be named after these martyrs as a way of honoring their legacy.

Additionally, the CM highlighted the state's agricultural achievements and expressed concerns about perceived efforts to undermine farmers' minimum support price (MSP). He also addressed the pressing issue of gender discrimination, stressing the need for empowering girls and equipping them for success. On a positive note, he lauded the establishment of the first School of Eminence in Punjab, a significant achievement that has attracted substantial student enrollment.

With the launch of the SSF, Punjab becomes the first state to implement such an ambitious scheme, marking a historic occasion in the country's efforts to improve road safety.