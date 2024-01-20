Punjab Agriculture Department Under Scrutiny Over 'Missing' Crop Residue Machines

In a bold revelation, the agriculture department in Punjab has found itself under the harsh glare of scrutiny. The bone of contention? Almost 900 officials have been issued show-cause notices in relation to the alleged disappearance of crop residue management machines, a case that has left echoes of discontent resonating within the agricultural community.

Emergence of the Controversy

The controversy first came into public view in 2019, spotlighted by The Tribune. The crux of the matter revolves around the loss of nearly 11,000 machines, amounting to a staggering Rs 140 crore. These machines were initially purchased with the Central Government's subsidy, and the funds were allegedly misappropriated through the submission of counterfeit bills.

Reverification and Disapproval

As the case unfolded, the authorities undertook a re-verification exercise to confirm whether the beneficiaries still retained possession of the machines. This exercise resulted in a notable finding - the agricultural staff verified that the machines were not, in fact, missing. The districts under the scanner for the maximum number of 'missing' machines included Faridkot, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Bathinda, Moga, and Patiala.

The Stance of the Agriculture Officers' Association

The Punjab Agriculture Officers' Association, in response to the notices and the ensuing controversy, has made a definitive stand. They argue that the officers should not be held accountable if the beneficiaries decided to replace or sell the equipment. This position is underpinned by the belief that their responsibility concludes after the distribution of the machines, and any subsequent actions taken by the beneficiaries concerning the equipment are beyond their control.