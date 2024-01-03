Punjab Agricultural University Initiates Training for Rural Youth, Combining Agri-business with Traditional Farming

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inaugurated a three-month training program titled “Integrated Crop Production” to impart skills and promote entrepreneurship among rural youth. Under the guidance of Dr. MS Bhullar, the director of extension education at PAU, the programme aims to equip young farmers and the unemployed with skills to overcome economic challenges and achieve self-reliance.

Blending Traditional Agriculture with Agri-Business

During the inauguration, Bhullar emphasized the importance of marrying traditional agriculture practices with agri-business to ensure sustainable livelihoods. He stressed on the necessity of skill enhancement to foster entrepreneurial spirit and financial gain among the participants. The programme is designed to address the pressing issue of diminishing land sizes, which has brought economic challenges to the fore.

Supplementary Occupations and Innovative Practices

Associate director of skill development, Rupinder Kaur, advocated for adopting supplementary occupations such as beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, and agro-processing. She believes these practices can bring innovation and diversify income sources. The programme also encourages the inclusion of animal husbandry, food preservation, bakery, and confectionery as additional income-boosting activities.

Recognition at the International Level

In related news, Charanjeet Kaur, a PhD student at PAU, secured second place for her poster presentation at the international conference GRISAAS-2023. Her research focused on the valorization of agricultural by-products into bio-products. She presented a comparative methodology for leaf protein concentrate production from carrot and potato leaves. The vice-chancellor of PAU, Satbir Singh Gosal, commended her for this academic success.