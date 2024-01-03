en English
Agriculture

Punjab Agricultural University Initiates Training for Rural Youth, Combining Agri-business with Traditional Farming

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Punjab Agricultural University Initiates Training for Rural Youth, Combining Agri-business with Traditional Farming

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inaugurated a three-month training program titled “Integrated Crop Production” to impart skills and promote entrepreneurship among rural youth. Under the guidance of Dr. MS Bhullar, the director of extension education at PAU, the programme aims to equip young farmers and the unemployed with skills to overcome economic challenges and achieve self-reliance.

Blending Traditional Agriculture with Agri-Business

During the inauguration, Bhullar emphasized the importance of marrying traditional agriculture practices with agri-business to ensure sustainable livelihoods. He stressed on the necessity of skill enhancement to foster entrepreneurial spirit and financial gain among the participants. The programme is designed to address the pressing issue of diminishing land sizes, which has brought economic challenges to the fore.

Supplementary Occupations and Innovative Practices

Associate director of skill development, Rupinder Kaur, advocated for adopting supplementary occupations such as beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, and agro-processing. She believes these practices can bring innovation and diversify income sources. The programme also encourages the inclusion of animal husbandry, food preservation, bakery, and confectionery as additional income-boosting activities.

Recognition at the International Level

In related news, Charanjeet Kaur, a PhD student at PAU, secured second place for her poster presentation at the international conference GRISAAS-2023. Her research focused on the valorization of agricultural by-products into bio-products. She presented a comparative methodology for leaf protein concentrate production from carrot and potato leaves. The vice-chancellor of PAU, Satbir Singh Gosal, commended her for this academic success.

Agriculture Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

