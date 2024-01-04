en English
India

Pune’s Parking Crisis: Abandoned Vehicles Choke PMC Lots

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
With a population exceeding 43 lakh vehicles, and an annual addition of over three lakh, Pune’s transportation landscape is undergoing a severe crisis. The city’s 33 parking lots, operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), are groaning under the weight of abandoned vehicles, leaving residents like Amit Dhanawade and Manoj Khandelwal grappling with the increasingly challenging task of finding a parking space.

A Growing Menace

Amit Dhanawade, a resident of Bibwewadi, often finds himself forced to park his two-wheeler on the roadside due to the lack of space in the Katraj parking lot. Manoj Khandelwal, another city resident, has often encountered vehicles parked haphazardly and cars coated in layers of dust suggesting long-term neglect at PMC parking lots. These obstructive, seemingly abandoned vehicles not only add to the city’s parking woes but also indicate a lack of effective oversight.

Lost Revenue and Inaction

Ajay Waghmare, who operates the Katraj Depot parking lot, underscores the impact on potential revenue. He points out that the spaces occupied by the abandoned vehicles could otherwise be used by paying customers. Despite informing PMC and the traffic department about these abandoned vehicles, Waghmare’s concerns have fallen on deaf ears, as no action has been taken so far.

The Path Forward

PMC’s chief engineer for projects, Srinivas Bonala, has acknowledged the citywide parking issue. Emphasizing the need for a cultural shift in the perception of parking as a right, Bonala highlights the value of land for parking and the need for responsible utilization. He has also committed to taking proactive steps to remove the abandoned vehicles and improve the city’s parking facilities, a much-needed move to restore balance in Pune’s parking ecosystem.

India Local News Transportation
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Comments

