Pune’s Parking Crisis: Abandoned Vehicles Choke PMC Lots

With a population exceeding 43 lakh vehicles, and an annual addition of over three lakh, Pune’s transportation landscape is undergoing a severe crisis. The city’s 33 parking lots, operated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), are groaning under the weight of abandoned vehicles, leaving residents like Amit Dhanawade and Manoj Khandelwal grappling with the increasingly challenging task of finding a parking space.

A Growing Menace

Amit Dhanawade, a resident of Bibwewadi, often finds himself forced to park his two-wheeler on the roadside due to the lack of space in the Katraj parking lot. Manoj Khandelwal, another city resident, has often encountered vehicles parked haphazardly and cars coated in layers of dust suggesting long-term neglect at PMC parking lots. These obstructive, seemingly abandoned vehicles not only add to the city’s parking woes but also indicate a lack of effective oversight.

Lost Revenue and Inaction

Ajay Waghmare, who operates the Katraj Depot parking lot, underscores the impact on potential revenue. He points out that the spaces occupied by the abandoned vehicles could otherwise be used by paying customers. Despite informing PMC and the traffic department about these abandoned vehicles, Waghmare’s concerns have fallen on deaf ears, as no action has been taken so far.

The Path Forward

PMC’s chief engineer for projects, Srinivas Bonala, has acknowledged the citywide parking issue. Emphasizing the need for a cultural shift in the perception of parking as a right, Bonala highlights the value of land for parking and the need for responsible utilization. He has also committed to taking proactive steps to remove the abandoned vehicles and improve the city’s parking facilities, a much-needed move to restore balance in Pune’s parking ecosystem.