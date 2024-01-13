Pune’s Lohagaon Airport to Open New Cultural Beacon: A Terminal with a Twist

On the horizon of Pune’s air travel landscape, a significant development is unfolding. The Lohagaon Airport, a gateway to India’s burgeoning IT hub and cultural melting pot, is gearing up to inaugurate its new terminal. The tentative date for the grand opening has been set for February 1, with the ceremony expected to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

The Terminal: A Cultural Beacon

The new terminal, elegantly nestled to the east of the existing one, is not only a testament to the city’s growing air traffic needs but also a reflection of the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra. Adorned with evocative paintings and a vibrant sculpture of children performing the traditional sport of Mallakhamb, the terminal stands as a beacon of the state’s cultural ethos. The expansion will catapult the airport’s size to an impressive 74,300 sq m, ready to accommodate the city’s burgeoning travel demands.

Tackling Traffic and Congestion

However, the new terminal comes with a slight twist. While drop-off facilities will be available at the terminal, passengers will need to take a short walk of approximately 300 meters to Aeromall to catch a cab. This arrangement, as per airport director Santosh Doke, is a temporary measure to manage traffic and prevent congestion, owing to the limitations of space. The management is actively seeking a solution for a pickup facility at the terminal itself.

Ensuring Perfection: A Ministerial Review

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his recent visit to the city, inspected the completed work on the terminal. While he expressed satisfaction overall, he also underscored the need for improvements in certain areas. He noted issues such as inadequate signage and damaged photo frames and instructed officials to rectify these within the coming days. Once operational, the new terminal is expected to connect Pune with 37 cities across India, further strengthening the city’s connect with the rest of the country.