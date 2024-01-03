Pune Tops AmbitionBox’s List of Best Cities for Tech Professionals in India

In a significant development for India’s technology sector, AmbitionBox, a leading platform for company reviews and salary insights, has unveiled a comprehensive list of the top six cities for technology professionals to work in the country. The rankings have been compiled based on feedback from IT industry employees, offering a valuable guide for tech professionals considering their career prospects across different Indian cities.

Pune: The Best City for Tech Professionals

Topping the list is Pune, revered for its exceptional work-life balance, ample skill enhancement opportunities, job stability, robust corporate culture, and competitive compensation. The city has emerged as a preferred destination for tech professionals, transforming into a technology hub that fosters growth and innovation.

Hyderabad: Rapid Development and High Work Satisfaction

Hyderabad, with the highest work satisfaction ratings, has surpassed Bengaluru to become the second-best city for tech professionals. The city is recognized for its rapid development and flourishing startup ecosystem, drawing technology professionals from across the country with its promise of career growth and fulfillment.

Bengaluru and Chennai: High Ratings for Company Culture and Skill Development

Sharing the third spot are Bengaluru and Chennai. Rated highly by nearly 60,000 tech professionals, both cities are appreciated for their company culture, transparent promotion and appraisal processes, attractive salary benefits, and skill development opportunities. These factors have cemented their positions as reliable destinations for technology professionals.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai: Job Security and a Vibrant Business Environment

Delhi NCR, ranked fifth, is noted for its job security and supportive company culture. It is followed closely by Mumbai, which is known for its vibrant business environment and is also a popular choice among tech professionals.

Kolkata: Low Cost of Living and High Job Security

Finally, Kolkata stands out for its low cost of living and urban amenities, making it an appealing choice for tech professionals. The job security offered by companies in the city has received the highest ratings in India, adding to its allure.

In other tech-related news, Kochi in Kerala is gearing up to host a Global AI Summit in 2024. An in-principle agreement has been reached with IBM to position Kochi as the potential country hub for AI-assisted technology, with a particular focus on generative AI. This move is expected to attract top technology professionals worldwide. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to establish India’s first AI city in Lucknow, further cementing India’s position on the global technology map.

