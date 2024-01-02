Pune RTO Unveils New Two-Wheeler Registration Series

In a bid to offer a unique identity to its vehicle owners, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has introduced a new series of two-wheeler registration numbers. The move, which has sparked interest among vehicle enthusiasts, allows owners to secure their preferred numbers through an auction process.

New Series, New Rules

The opportunity is not limited to two-wheeler owners alone. Vehicle owners with private four-wheelers also have a chance to secure the new two-wheeler series numbers. However, they must submit applications and pay a fee that is three times the regular amount. The application process for four-wheelers commenced on January 2 from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm, with the auction scheduled for January 3 at 4 PM. Two-wheeler owners can apply for their preferred numbers on January 3 within the same timeframe, with their auction penciled in for January 4 at 4 PM.

Auctioning Identity

Applicants are required to submit a Demand Draft, address proof, Aadhaar card, identity card, an attested PAN card copy, and a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. Applications are to be forwarded to the Private Vehicle Registration Section of the Pune RTO. The process insists on prompt action, as a reserved number cannot be altered and must be registered within 30 days. Failure to do so will result in the reservation being cancelled and the fee forfeited.

Exclusively Pune

The initiative is exclusive to vehicle owners within the jurisdiction of Pune RTO. Applications from outside the jurisdiction will be summarily rejected. The move comes in the backdrop of the state transport department’s data that showed Maharashtra registered 25,63,491 new vehicles in 2023, a growth of 7.91% from the previous year. Out of these, 17.61 lakh were two-wheelers. The high registration figures, particularly in Mumbai, have raised concerns among experts and former RTO officials about the potential impact on public transport, congestion, pollution, and accidents. They recommend improving public transport infrastructure to address the situation.