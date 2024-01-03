Pune Railway’s Strict Enforcement Nets Rs 1.5 Crore in Fines

In a decisive enforcement action in December 2023, the Pune Railway Division uncovered an astonishing number of passengers flouting travel regulations. As a result of a rigorous ticket checking initiative, 16,022 individuals were found traveling without valid tickets, leading to imposed fines totaling Rs. 1.18 crore.

Unearthing Elevated Levels of Irregular Travel

The operation didn’t stop at ticketless travel, uncovering additional irregularities among passengers. A significant number of travelers, 6,308 to be precise, were discovered to be engaging in irregular travel, a transgression that resulted in fines amounting to Rs. 37.35 Lakhs. The findings highlight a trend of disregard for travel rules that the Pune Railway Division is determined to curb.

Additional Offenses and Fines

However, the focus of the initiative wasn’t limited to ticketing irregularities. The operation also targeted unreserved baggage and other violations. This facet of the initiative saw 199 travelers fined a total of Rs 25,075/- for infringing the rules pertaining to baggage on the trains.

The Team Behind The Initiative

The successful campaign was orchestrated under the watchful eyes of Divisional Railway Manager, Indu Dubey, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Dr. Milind Hirve. Their leadership, coupled with the diligent efforts of ticket checking inspectors and the Railway Protection Force, ensured the initiative’s success. The comprehensive operation underscores the railways’ unyielding commitment to enforcing travel regulations and the potential repercussions for passengers failing to comply.