en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pune Railway’s Strict Enforcement Nets Rs 1.5 Crore in Fines

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Pune Railway’s Strict Enforcement Nets Rs 1.5 Crore in Fines

In a decisive enforcement action in December 2023, the Pune Railway Division uncovered an astonishing number of passengers flouting travel regulations. As a result of a rigorous ticket checking initiative, 16,022 individuals were found traveling without valid tickets, leading to imposed fines totaling Rs. 1.18 crore.

Unearthing Elevated Levels of Irregular Travel

The operation didn’t stop at ticketless travel, uncovering additional irregularities among passengers. A significant number of travelers, 6,308 to be precise, were discovered to be engaging in irregular travel, a transgression that resulted in fines amounting to Rs. 37.35 Lakhs. The findings highlight a trend of disregard for travel rules that the Pune Railway Division is determined to curb.

Additional Offenses and Fines

However, the focus of the initiative wasn’t limited to ticketing irregularities. The operation also targeted unreserved baggage and other violations. This facet of the initiative saw 199 travelers fined a total of Rs 25,075/- for infringing the rules pertaining to baggage on the trains.

The Team Behind The Initiative

The successful campaign was orchestrated under the watchful eyes of Divisional Railway Manager, Indu Dubey, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Dr. Milind Hirve. Their leadership, coupled with the diligent efforts of ticket checking inspectors and the Railway Protection Force, ensured the initiative’s success. The comprehensive operation underscores the railways’ unyielding commitment to enforcing travel regulations and the potential repercussions for passengers failing to comply.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Publicis Groupe South Asia Appoints Amitesh Rao to Key Role

By Rafia Tasleem

Decoding Professional Tax and Its Refundability: A Guide

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers' Strike

By Rafia Tasleem

Explosion in Bhubaneswar Commercial Unit Causes Panic and Damage

By Rafia Tasleem

RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur ...
@Education · 39 seconds
RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur ...
heart comment 0
Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with ‘Devara 1’

By BNN Correspondents

Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with 'Devara 1'
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications

By Rafia Tasleem

Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications
Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Adani Group, Upholds SEBI’s Autonomy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Adani Group, Upholds SEBI's Autonomy
Man Dies in Delhi After Jumping from Police Van: An Investigation Underway

By Rafia Tasleem

Man Dies in Delhi After Jumping from Police Van: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
9 seconds
GILAS Pilipinas Makes History with First Asiad Basketball Gold in 61 Years
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
18 seconds
Yordan Alvarez: Google Bard's Prediction for Astros' Top Performer in 2024
Fitness Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Healthier, Fitter 2024
20 seconds
Fitness Enthusiasts Gear Up for a Healthier, Fitter 2024
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions
22 seconds
Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Balloon Amid Heightened Tensions
Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers' Strike
28 seconds
Chhattisgarh CM Directs Officials to Ensure Supply of Essentials Amidst Truckers' Strike
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
38 seconds
New Connecticut Law Extends Health Coverage for Military Families
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
2 mins
French Embassy in Niger Closed Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations Following 2023 Military Coup
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
2 mins
Hezbollah Warns Against Assassinations in Lebanon Amidst Political Strife
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
3 mins
Marquez Triumphs in South East Winter Classic Finals, Sets Sight on City Title
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app