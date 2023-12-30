Pune Petrol Dealers Oppose Rumored Fuel Price Cut, Seek Balanced Approach

In Pune, a city renowned for its bustling energy, a storm is brewing within the confines of the petrol and diesel dealership community. At the heart of the controversy are rumors of a potential decrease in fuel prices by 8-10 rupees. These whispers, far from being a cause for celebration, have incited apprehension among the dealers, who recall past episodes where similar price cuts led to significant losses. The dealers’ financial health has been severely impacted by these sudden price drops, with losses sometimes soaring to 8-10 lakh rupees in a single day.

Call for a Balanced Approach

Adding a voice to the escalating concerns is Dhruv Ruparel, President of the Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune. While advocating for the interests of consumers, Ruparel has also highlighted the need for a well-thought-out approach that considers the welfare of the dealer community. The dealers, although supportive of providing respite to consumers in these challenging economic times, are urging the government to refrain from implementing drastic price cuts in a single day. Their proposition? A phased reduction that ensures their financial viability.

Long-Standing Request for Dealer Margin Revision

Amidst the current turmoil, dealers have also drawn attention to their long-pending request directed at oil marketing companies and the Ministry of Petroleum. This appeal, which has been in limbo for 6-7 years, calls for a revision of dealer margins. The dealers view this as crucial in shielding them from further financial distress, considering the unpredictable nature of the oil and gas market.

In a time when the global economy is reeling under the impact of various factors ranging from government initiatives and diesel consumption trends to oil imports, sales statistics, and even the weather’s effect on crops like sugarcane, the dealer community’s concerns paint a vivid picture of the intricate and interdependent nature of business and economy.