Pune on the Cusp of Transformation as Smart City Projects Shift Hands

The city of Pune is set for a significant shift as Smart City projects are slated to be transferred from the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by the end of January. Announced by CEO Sanjay Kolte, 13 projects have already been transferred, with an additional 14 expected to be shifted by the end of the month. These projects encompass a broad range of initiatives, from road infrastructure upgrades to health management systems, and a Smart integrated command and control center.

Projects Worth 1148 Crore Rupees

The projects, all part of the Smart City mission that began eight years ago, collectively amount to 1148 crore rupees. The initiatives include various road construction, footpaths, public utility spaces, and smart signal systems. The remaining 20 days of January are earmarked for the completion of pending projects related to Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), the health management system, and the digital school education system.

Financial Implications and Deadline Concerns

However, the transfer of projects comes with considerable financial implications. PSCDCL is currently grappling with a shortfall of Rs 58 crore needed to complete the projects. While the corporation has sought funding from PMC, this request was denied due to the latter’s own fund shortage. Now, PSCDCL is turning to the state government for financial assistance.

Adding to the complexity is the looming deadline set by the Union government for Smart City project completion, which is June 30. As of now, there are no instructions to extend this deadline, putting additional pressure on the involved entities.

Commitment to Operate

Despite the financial challenges and deadline pressures, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has affirmed PMC’s commitment to operate the projects once they are transferred. The imminent transfer indicates a new chapter in Pune’s transformation into a smart city, despite the hurdles that lie ahead.