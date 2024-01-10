en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pune on the Cusp of Transformation as Smart City Projects Shift Hands

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Pune on the Cusp of Transformation as Smart City Projects Shift Hands

The city of Pune is set for a significant shift as Smart City projects are slated to be transferred from the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by the end of January. Announced by CEO Sanjay Kolte, 13 projects have already been transferred, with an additional 14 expected to be shifted by the end of the month. These projects encompass a broad range of initiatives, from road infrastructure upgrades to health management systems, and a Smart integrated command and control center.

Projects Worth 1148 Crore Rupees

The projects, all part of the Smart City mission that began eight years ago, collectively amount to 1148 crore rupees. The initiatives include various road construction, footpaths, public utility spaces, and smart signal systems. The remaining 20 days of January are earmarked for the completion of pending projects related to Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), the health management system, and the digital school education system.

Financial Implications and Deadline Concerns

However, the transfer of projects comes with considerable financial implications. PSCDCL is currently grappling with a shortfall of Rs 58 crore needed to complete the projects. While the corporation has sought funding from PMC, this request was denied due to the latter’s own fund shortage. Now, PSCDCL is turning to the state government for financial assistance.

Adding to the complexity is the looming deadline set by the Union government for Smart City project completion, which is June 30. As of now, there are no instructions to extend this deadline, putting additional pressure on the involved entities.

Commitment to Operate

Despite the financial challenges and deadline pressures, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has affirmed PMC’s commitment to operate the projects once they are transferred. The imminent transfer indicates a new chapter in Pune’s transformation into a smart city, despite the hurdles that lie ahead.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
In a significant development, global pioneers in the field of interventional radiology are converging for a major conference to share their insights on revolutionary procedures and techniques. The conference anticipates the participation of approximately 800 delegates representing 23 different countries. Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Takes the Lead Dr. Ajit K Yadav, Secretary
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
5 mins ago
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
6 mins ago
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
Coimbatore's Sustainable Waste Management Proposal: An Ambitious Step or a Futile Attempt?
4 mins ago
Coimbatore's Sustainable Waste Management Proposal: An Ambitious Step or a Futile Attempt?
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
4 mins ago
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India's E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet
4 mins ago
Axis Bank and GuarantCo Boost India's E-Mobility with Rs 1 Billion Loan to Everest Fleet
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
1 min
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
2 mins
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
2 mins
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
3 mins
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
3 mins
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
3 mins
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
4 mins
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
5 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
5 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app