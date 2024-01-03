Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken steps to address unauthorized construction in the Ambegaon Budruk region, located near Sinhgad College. The Building Construction Department of the PMC has issued notices to the builders of 11 buildings, demanding submission of compliance reports within a ten-day window. However, the absence of follow-up action has raised eyebrows among the local residents, leading to the suspicion of corruption within the civic department.

A Two-Member Committee to Investigate

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar disclosed this information during a recent meeting, where a two-member committee was formed to delve deeper into the issue. The committee is charged with the task of investigating the issuance of notices over the past three years. The civic administration is now under pressure to act as allegations of deliberate overlook are emerging.

Citizens Urged to Verify Property Permissions

Kumar has advised the citizens to validate property permissions through RERA or the PMC’s official portals to avoid getting entangled in legal issues. The PMC, in an attempt to ensure transparency, is digitizing its records and listing authorized building projects online. Sixteen departmental offices have already made the switch to online operations, with the remaining aiming to go digital within the next two months.

PMC’s Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions

The PMC has been actively cracking down on illegal constructions. A total of 65 unauthorized constructions have been torn down in the national highway corridor alone. Out of 350 identified illegal constructions, 252 have already been identified for action. A person in Kuruli was slapped with a fine of Rs. 1,000 for unauthorized construction. The crackdown is being executed under the National Highways Act and the 2002 Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

Furthermore, the PMC has identified 398 unauthorized constructions within the old city limits and has taken action against 16 lakh square feet of unauthorized constructions since April 2023. The PMC’s rigorous crackdown on illegal construction has resulted in the demolition of 47664 structures, primarily in the Hadapsar area, where over 300 structures were razed.

As a part of this initiative, the PMC is planning to make the status of files publicly accessible soon. This move is expected to bring a further degree of transparency to the process, allowing citizens to be better informed about the status of building constructions in the region.