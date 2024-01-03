en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Pune Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken steps to address unauthorized construction in the Ambegaon Budruk region, located near Sinhgad College. The Building Construction Department of the PMC has issued notices to the builders of 11 buildings, demanding submission of compliance reports within a ten-day window. However, the absence of follow-up action has raised eyebrows among the local residents, leading to the suspicion of corruption within the civic department.

A Two-Member Committee to Investigate

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar disclosed this information during a recent meeting, where a two-member committee was formed to delve deeper into the issue. The committee is charged with the task of investigating the issuance of notices over the past three years. The civic administration is now under pressure to act as allegations of deliberate overlook are emerging.

Citizens Urged to Verify Property Permissions

Kumar has advised the citizens to validate property permissions through RERA or the PMC’s official portals to avoid getting entangled in legal issues. The PMC, in an attempt to ensure transparency, is digitizing its records and listing authorized building projects online. Sixteen departmental offices have already made the switch to online operations, with the remaining aiming to go digital within the next two months.

PMC’s Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions

The PMC has been actively cracking down on illegal constructions. A total of 65 unauthorized constructions have been torn down in the national highway corridor alone. Out of 350 identified illegal constructions, 252 have already been identified for action. A person in Kuruli was slapped with a fine of Rs. 1,000 for unauthorized construction. The crackdown is being executed under the National Highways Act and the 2002 Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

Furthermore, the PMC has identified 398 unauthorized constructions within the old city limits and has taken action against 16 lakh square feet of unauthorized constructions since April 2023. The PMC’s rigorous crackdown on illegal construction has resulted in the demolition of 47664 structures, primarily in the Hadapsar area, where over 300 structures were razed.

As a part of this initiative, the PMC is planning to make the status of files publicly accessible soon. This move is expected to bring a further degree of transparency to the process, allowing citizens to be better informed about the status of building constructions in the region.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Global Economic Roundup: From Royal Enfield's Strategy to Emerging Investment Prospects

By Rafia Tasleem

District Collector Stresses on Citizen Participation in Government Schemes

By Rafia Tasleem

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers

By Salman Khan

Panerai's Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation ...
@Business · 3 mins
Panerai's Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation ...
heart comment 0
Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Moopen: The Accidental Billionaire Healthcare Titan of India
IG Drones To Survey India’s First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System

By Dil Bar Irshad

IG Drones To Survey India's First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System
ED Arrests Nitin Gaur in Rs 6,606 Crore GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme

By Dil Bar Irshad

ED Arrests Nitin Gaur in Rs 6,606 Crore GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme
CMS Info Systems Outlines India’s Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

By Rafia Tasleem

CMS Info Systems Outlines India's Retail Consumption Trends in FY24
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
2 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
3 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
3 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
3 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
3 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
4 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app