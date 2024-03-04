Pune Municipal Corporation Issues Tenders for Road Levelling Before Monsoon: A Strategic Move Against Potholes

In a significant step towards improving road conditions in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an initiative to level drainage chambers and address various underground channel issues to prevent the formation of potholes, particularly during the monsoon season. This proactive measure, involving the issuance of tenders for road repair and maintenance, aims to mitigate the challenges posed by uneven road surfaces caused by annual underground cable and pipe laying activities by both private and government entities.

Advertisment

Strategic Planning Ahead of Monsoon

Recognizing the urgency to complete road repairs before the onset of the monsoon, Sahebrao Dandge, the superintendent engineer of the Road department, highlighted that the PMC has expedited the tender process in anticipation of the Lok Sabha polls. With a clear objective to finish all road-related works before the rainy season, the PMC has granted permission for the excavation of 42 kilometers out of 82 kilometers of roads, with a completion deadline set for May 31. This decision underscores the PMC's commitment to ensuring that the city's roads are in optimal condition, thereby enhancing safety and convenience for its residents.

Combatting Illegal Digging and Ensuring Road Integrity

Advertisment

Despite the planned preventative measures, Pune's roads have historically been subject to unauthorized excavations, particularly for cable laying, even during the monsoon season. To combat this issue, the PMC's Road department is deploying a specialized team to patrol the city round-the-clock, equipped with the authority to halt any illegal digging activities. This team, comprising an engineer, a clerk, and a security guard, will also provide daily reports on their findings, thereby ensuring vigilant monitoring and enforcement of road maintenance regulations.

Innovative Approaches to Road Maintenance

In addition to preventing unauthorized excavations, the PMC has introduced innovative maintenance techniques to address the perennial problem of potholes. Contractors are now instructed to use cutters for the temporary excavation of both asphalt and cement roads, thereby minimizing damage and facilitating easier repairs. This approach reflects the PMC's dedication to leveraging technology and strategic planning to enhance the city's infrastructure and ensure the safety and satisfaction of its citizens.

As Pune gears up for the monsoon season, the PMC's comprehensive strategy to prevent potholes and ensure road integrity through pre-emptive leveling of underground channels, stringent monitoring of illegal digging, and the adoption of innovative repair techniques, promises to significantly improve the city's road conditions. This initiative not only highlights the corporation's proactive stance on infrastructure maintenance but also sets a precedent for other urban centers grappling with similar challenges. With these measures in place, Pune residents can look forward to smoother, safer roads, underscoring the PMC's commitment to enhancing the quality of urban life.