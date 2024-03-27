Pune Hosts AI Alliance: Uniting Tech Titans and Unicorns to Forge India's AI Future

Pune, known as India's burgeoning tech hub, is set to become the focal point for artificial intelligence (AI) discussions and collaborations with the inaugural chapter of the AI Alliance, organized by CNBC TV18 and Moneycontrol. Scheduled for March 27, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Pune Hotel & Residences, this conclave is expected to draw industry stalwarts, unicorn founders, and tech visionaries to deliberate on the transformative power of AI across various sectors.

Unveiling the Future of AI in India

The AI Alliance agenda is rich with panel discussions that span the breadth of AI's impact on IT services, governance, manufacturing, SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, and public transportation. Distinguished speakers such as Shrikant Shinde, Ashwini Bhide, Amit Kalyani, and Kishor Patil will share their insights, underscoring Pune's strategic importance in India's AI landscape. The event not only aims to highlight current AI advancements but also to chart a course for future innovations and their integration into the broader economy.

Networking and Knowledge Sharing

Beyond the panel discussions, the AI Alliance serves as a prime networking opportunity for professionals to engage directly with thought leaders and innovators. Attendees will have the chance to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and gain insights into leveraging AI for business growth and societal benefit. The inclusion of sessions dedicated to audience interaction further enriches the learning experience, making it a must-attend event for anyone invested in the future of technology and business.

Exclusive Benefits for Attendees

Participants of the AI Alliance will enjoy exclusive perks, including a one-year access to MoneyControl Pro subscription, facilitating continued learning and professional development. The conclave's commitment to delivering value extends beyond the sessions, offering a comprehensive package that supports attendees' growth and engagement with cutting-edge AI applications and strategies.

As the curtains draw on the AI Alliance, participants will leave with not just enhanced knowledge and new connections, but also with a renewed vision for the role of AI in shaping India's economic and technological horizon. This conclave marks a significant milestone in fostering a collaborative ecosystem where technology leaders and innovators come together to envision and create a future that leverages AI for growth, efficiency, and societal advancement.