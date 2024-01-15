Pune Grapples with Severe Water Crisis: Halts New Construction and Improves Complaint Handling

In Pune, a city known for its vibrant history and cultural richness, a pressing issue has emerged at the forefront. The second meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao brought to light the severe water crisis affecting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The meeting was attended by representatives from various housing societies and federations, who partook in discussions to brainstorm potential solutions to this escalating problem.

Halting New Construction Projects

To tackle the water crisis, the Commissioner has announced a halt on new permissions for construction within the PMRDA jurisdiction until a comprehensive water availability assessment is conducted by local bodies, PMRDA, and Zilla Parishad. This strategic decision aims to control the rampant expansion without corresponding infrastructural support, which has been a significant contributor to the water shortage.

Mandatory Spot Visits and Improved Complaint Handling

Additionally, the Divisional Commissioner has decided on mandatory spot visits to both corporations to understand the situation better. Recognizing the importance of effective complaint handling, both corporations will set up dedicated email IDs for housing complexes to report water scarcity issues. Complaints will now be collected in advance of the meetings, with the goal of presenting solutions at each monthly session.

Call for Long-Term Strategic Efforts

Amidst these measures, Advocate Satya Muley, representing residents in the Bombay High Court, called for intensive and long-term strategic efforts to resolve the water crisis. Participants expressed frustration over the inadequate response to the crisis but concluded the meeting with a commitment to collaborative efforts towards strategic and sustainable solutions for the water scarcity in PMC and PCMC.

Meanwhile, the Ram Zara stream, associated with the spiritual journey of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, is facing severe pollution due to the dumping of waste and construction debris. This has led to an outcry from environmentalists and activists who are rallying to implement a comprehensive cleaning campaign. The issue is further compounded by the delay in construction by the VTP group, leading to water shortage for residents who have expressed dissatisfaction with the builder’s false promises, lack of communication, and delays in possession.