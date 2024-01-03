en English
Pune Cantonment Board Cracks Down on Illegal Property Sales

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
In an unprecedented move, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has issued a public notice, alerting against the unauthorized sale and purchase of lease and old grant bungalows (OGBs) on Class B-3 land within its jurisdiction. The notice, coming on the heels of rising instances of illicit property transactions, highlights the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate rectification.

Unsanctioned Transactions Breach Legal Boundaries

Subrat Pal, the CEO of PCB, has underscored the urgency of the matter, urging the public to refrain from engaging in any unauthorized sale transactions concerning these properties. This drive is geared at safeguarding the integrity of property transactions and upholding legal procedures within the Pune Cantonment. The notice comes in response to identified instances where lease and old grant properties have been illegally transferred and sold by lessees or occupants to individuals and builders, bypassing the necessary authorization from the competent authority.

PCB’s Call to Action: Report and Refrain

Amid growing concerns over these illegitimate transactions, the CEO has appealed to the public to promptly report such cases. In a bid to ensure the respect of legal boundaries, the public is also strongly advised to refrain from engaging in unauthorized sale transactions concerning properties on B-3 land held on leasehold terms. These properties cannot be sold without the prior sanction of the PCB or the Government of India.

Defence Estates Director Steps In

In light of these alarming developments, Saurav Ray, the director of Defence Estates (Southern Command), wrote to the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Government of Maharashtra on January 1, 2024. Ray urged the office to put an immediate stop to the registration of such defence properties in Pune and Khadki cantonments without proper clearance. This intervention highlights the increasing urgency of the situation and the need for stringent measures to curb these unauthorized property transactions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

