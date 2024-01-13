Pune Authorities Conduct Anti-Encroachment Drive, Plan Road Expansion

In an unprecedented joint operation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Kirkee Cantonment Board undertook a significant anti-encroachment drive on Friday, clearing 44 stalls and sheds encroaching the Khadki-Aundh road in Pune. This substantial action, initiated in response to numerous complaints from daily commuters, aimed to address the recurrent traffic jams plaguing this particular stretch. The district administration, recognizing the severity of the congestion issue, directed the proactive involvement of both PMC and Kirkee Cantonment Board.

Unlocking Traffic Bottlenecks

Post clearance, the liberated space is all set to undergo a transformative widening process, escalating the current width of 12 meters to 24 meters. This road expansion work, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to bring substantial relief to the ongoing traffic congestion. The traffic woes have been further exaggerated by the Metro construction work on University Road, pushing commuters to seek alternative routes. Many have opted to travel via the Khadki-Aundh road, thereby increasing the traffic volume on this stretch.

Commuters’ Perspective

Ashok Datar, a regular commuter, shared his observations of a marked increase in traffic volume over recent years. Another traveler, Praful Kulkarni, made a noteworthy suggestion that the city police and PMC should maintain vigilance to prevent future encroachments on the roads. Their insights shed light on the ground-level reality of the traffic situation in Pune.

Looking Forward

This anti-encroachment drive is a commendable step towards improving the flow of traffic and enhancing the commuting experience in Pune. It underscores the administration’s commitment to address the city’s traffic issues head-on and provide efficient solutions for the same. As the city gears up for the road expansion work, it waits with bated breath for the expected relief from traffic congestion.