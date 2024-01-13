en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pune Authorities Conduct Anti-Encroachment Drive, Plan Road Expansion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Pune Authorities Conduct Anti-Encroachment Drive, Plan Road Expansion

In an unprecedented joint operation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Kirkee Cantonment Board undertook a significant anti-encroachment drive on Friday, clearing 44 stalls and sheds encroaching the Khadki-Aundh road in Pune. This substantial action, initiated in response to numerous complaints from daily commuters, aimed to address the recurrent traffic jams plaguing this particular stretch. The district administration, recognizing the severity of the congestion issue, directed the proactive involvement of both PMC and Kirkee Cantonment Board.

Unlocking Traffic Bottlenecks

Post clearance, the liberated space is all set to undergo a transformative widening process, escalating the current width of 12 meters to 24 meters. This road expansion work, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to bring substantial relief to the ongoing traffic congestion. The traffic woes have been further exaggerated by the Metro construction work on University Road, pushing commuters to seek alternative routes. Many have opted to travel via the Khadki-Aundh road, thereby increasing the traffic volume on this stretch.

Commuters’ Perspective

Ashok Datar, a regular commuter, shared his observations of a marked increase in traffic volume over recent years. Another traveler, Praful Kulkarni, made a noteworthy suggestion that the city police and PMC should maintain vigilance to prevent future encroachments on the roads. Their insights shed light on the ground-level reality of the traffic situation in Pune.

Looking Forward

This anti-encroachment drive is a commendable step towards improving the flow of traffic and enhancing the commuting experience in Pune. It underscores the administration’s commitment to address the city’s traffic issues head-on and provide efficient solutions for the same. As the city gears up for the road expansion work, it waits with bated breath for the expected relief from traffic congestion.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
In a significant development, the Pune police have initiated action against Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, the erstwhile Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, in relation to the notorious escape of drug lord Lalit Patil. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the city, occurred on October 2, 2023. The police have now approached the state government with a
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
6 mins ago
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
6 mins ago
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
3 mins ago
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
Kolkata Metro Seeks Improvements for Dakshineswar Station; Gets Green Light for Automatic Operations
4 mins ago
Kolkata Metro Seeks Improvements for Dakshineswar Station; Gets Green Light for Automatic Operations
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Ram Mandir Replica Ahead of Wedding
5 mins ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings at Ram Mandir Replica Ahead of Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
48 seconds
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
1 min
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
5 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
5 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
6 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
7 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
7 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
7 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
7 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app