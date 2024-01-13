en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pune Airport’s New Terminal to Open in Next Two to Three Weeks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Pune Airport’s New Terminal to Open in Next Two to Three Weeks

In a significant development for Pune’s aviation sector, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has announced that the new terminal of Pune airport will be operational within the next two to three weeks. The state-of-the-art terminal, currently in the final stages of construction, comes as a significant upgrade, featuring services to meet international standards. The announcement followed Scindia’s inspection visit to the airport, accompanied by Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke and other high-ranking officials.

New Terminal: A Blend of Modernity and Tradition

The new terminal is designed to be a blend of modern infrastructure and traditional aesthetics, underscoring Pune’s rich history. On entering, visitors will be greeted by a replica of the Bhawani Mandap of the revered Mahalakshmi Temple. The outer walls will be adorned with various pictures and symbols celebrating the city’s illustrious past. However, the terminal’s inauguration has not been without its share of minor hiccups. During his inspection, Scindia pointed out several issues, including improperly placed signage boards and damaged photo frames, which will need to be addressed before the terminal becomes operational.

Expansion of Pune Airport

The new terminal is part of an extensive expansion of Pune airport, spearheaded by the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). Spanning a built-up area of 50,000 square meters, the NITB will house 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. The development also encompasses the construction of a new terminal building, a multilevel car park, and a new cargo complex. The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹895 crore. With the new terminal located on the eastern side of the current terminal, the airport’s total size will increase to 74,300 square meters upon completion.

Project Execution and Future Outlook

The execution of the NITB’s construction was entrusted to ITD Cementation India Ltd, with France-based company Egis serving as the project’s consultant. Once operational, the new terminal is expected to significantly boost Pune’s aviation capabilities. It is also anticipated to enhance the city’s connectivity, with international direct flights to destinations like Singapore and Dubai now a reality. The new terminal is a positive step towards accommodating the city’s growing passenger traffic, set to house up to 12 million passengers annually.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
25 seconds ago
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
The recent discourse surrounding the Congress party in India and the celebration of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday has unveiled a complex interplay of politics, religion, and youth empowerment. At the heart of these discussions lies the ideological clash between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the celebration of Swami Vivekananda’s legacy, and the efforts
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman
6 mins ago
Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman
Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations
7 mins ago
Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
1 min ago
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
2 mins ago
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
Breakthrough in Divya Pahuja Murder: Delhi High Court Lawyer Arrested
5 mins ago
Breakthrough in Divya Pahuja Murder: Delhi High Court Lawyer Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
15 seconds
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
17 seconds
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
26 seconds
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
40 seconds
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
1 min
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
Vincent Kompany Expresses Frustration Over Controversial Equalizing Goal
1 min
Vincent Kompany Expresses Frustration Over Controversial Equalizing Goal
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Gear up for Frigid Showdown
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Gear up for Frigid Showdown
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
2 mins
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
2 mins
Latest NBA Standings: Fierce Competition in Both Conferences
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app