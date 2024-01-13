Pune Airport’s New Terminal to Open in Next Two to Three Weeks

In a significant development for Pune’s aviation sector, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has announced that the new terminal of Pune airport will be operational within the next two to three weeks. The state-of-the-art terminal, currently in the final stages of construction, comes as a significant upgrade, featuring services to meet international standards. The announcement followed Scindia’s inspection visit to the airport, accompanied by Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke and other high-ranking officials.

New Terminal: A Blend of Modernity and Tradition

The new terminal is designed to be a blend of modern infrastructure and traditional aesthetics, underscoring Pune’s rich history. On entering, visitors will be greeted by a replica of the Bhawani Mandap of the revered Mahalakshmi Temple. The outer walls will be adorned with various pictures and symbols celebrating the city’s illustrious past. However, the terminal’s inauguration has not been without its share of minor hiccups. During his inspection, Scindia pointed out several issues, including improperly placed signage boards and damaged photo frames, which will need to be addressed before the terminal becomes operational.

Expansion of Pune Airport

The new terminal is part of an extensive expansion of Pune airport, spearheaded by the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). Spanning a built-up area of 50,000 square meters, the NITB will house 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. The development also encompasses the construction of a new terminal building, a multilevel car park, and a new cargo complex. The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹895 crore. With the new terminal located on the eastern side of the current terminal, the airport’s total size will increase to 74,300 square meters upon completion.

Project Execution and Future Outlook

The execution of the NITB’s construction was entrusted to ITD Cementation India Ltd, with France-based company Egis serving as the project’s consultant. Once operational, the new terminal is expected to significantly boost Pune’s aviation capabilities. It is also anticipated to enhance the city’s connectivity, with international direct flights to destinations like Singapore and Dubai now a reality. The new terminal is a positive step towards accommodating the city’s growing passenger traffic, set to house up to 12 million passengers annually.