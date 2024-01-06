en English
Pune Airport’s Capacity Woes: Expansion and Relocation Proposal Sparks Debate

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Pune, the bustling Indian city known for its growth in sectors like information technology, education, and industry, is grappling with a unique challenge. The city’s airport, a shared location with an Indian Air Force (IAF) base, is strained due to the city’s burgeoning population and development. The airport’s flight schedule is often impacted by the air force’s training exercises, including those involving fighter jets, limiting the availability of flight slots. This has caused an ongoing debate about the best way to overcome these challenges.

Sudhir Mehta’s Proposal: A Ray of Hope or a Pipe Dream?

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), proposed a bold solution to this issue on Twitter. He suggested that the airport at Lohegaon should be expanded and brought entirely under civil administration. Furthermore, the IAF base should be relocated to Purandar, and the Yerawada Central Jail could be moved to accommodate a new Civil International Airport. According to Mehta, this would not just solve the current problems, but also provide an opportunity to create a state-of-the-art air force base and a modern central jail.

Practical Difficulties: A Hard Pill to Swallow

However, a Twitter user highlighted the practical challenges of such a project. He pointed out the significant infrastructure that the IAF has established over more than 80 years at its current location. The feasibility of Mehta’s proposal is debatable, considering the complexities involved in relocating long-standing institutions like the air force base and central jail. The debate has sparked varying reactions, with some expressing skepticism, and others agreeing with the suggestion.

Greenfield Airport: An Alternative Solution?

The debate also broached the suggestion of creating a new greenfield airport as an alternative solution. Amid the city’s growing needs and the complexities involved in addressing the significant urban challenge of airport congestion, citizens and experts are calling for decisive action to resolve the issue, a topic of discussion for over 15 years.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

