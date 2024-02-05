Pulwama District Implements SAHYTA Scheme for Distressed Youth

In Pulwama, a district-level committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Basharat Qayoom, concentrated on the implementation of the SAHYTA scheme. This initiative is designed to provide financial support to distressed youth in the district, particularly those affected by insurgency-related incidents, cross-border shelling, or mine blasts.

Financial Aid and Its Distribution

The committee sketched out a plan to distribute a financial aid of 1 lakh rupees to eligible beneficiaries. A significant part of the discussion was the precise selection and verification of candidates using the police database. This measure ensures that the funds reach the intended recipients, thereby optimizing the efficiency and impact of the SAHYTA scheme.

Emphasis on Accurate Identification and Verification

Dr Basharat emphasized the importance of precise identification and comprehensive verification processes in selecting beneficiaries. The authorities were instructed to methodically use the police database and conduct detailed checks for confirming the eligibility of individuals for the SAHYTA scheme. The meticulous approach ensures the scheme benefits reach those who truly need them.

Role of the Employment Department

The Employment Department has been assigned the responsibility of disseminating information about the SAHYTA scheme across all police stations in the district. This step is to ensure that eligible candidates are made aware of the scheme’s provisions and how to avail themselves of the benefits. The proactive dissemination of information is crucial in enhancing the accessibility and outreach of the scheme.