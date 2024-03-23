Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Celebrate Love at Sparkling Wedding Reception

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media to share enchanting moments from their wedding reception, marking a new chapter in their lives. Dressed in stunning attires, the couple's reception was a blend of elegance, joy, and unique surprises, including a playful slide, making their celebration memorable. Their relationship, which blossomed on the sets of various films, culminated in a grand wedding, attended by friends, family, and celebrities, showcasing their journey from co-stars to soulmates.

Advertisment

Enchanting Evening of Love

The reception was nothing short of a fairy tale, with Pulkit donning a white shirt paired with a black waistcoat and pants, and Kriti dazzling in a white floral gown. The highlight of the evening was the slide, a surprise by Pulkit, symbolizing their fun-loving relationship and the joy they find in each other's company. Their social media post, captioned with heartfelt words, reflected the depth of their bond and the beginning of their forever.

From Screen to Real-Life Romance

Advertisment

Pulkit and Kriti's love story is one for the books, having started on movie sets and leading to them becoming one of Bollywood's most adored couples. Their chemistry, both on-screen and off, has captivated fans, making their union a celebrated event. The journey to their wedding day was filled with intimate moments and celebrations, shared generously with their followers, painting a picture of their love's evolution.

A Future Together in the Spotlight

As Pulkit returns to the screen with the third installment of 'Fukrey' and Kriti prepares for her upcoming movie 'Risky Romeo', the couple's professional and personal lives continue to flourish. Their wedding reception not only celebrated their union but also their journey ahead, filled with promising projects and endless possibilities. The Bollywood couple's love story, from co-stars to life partners, remains a testament to finding love in unexpected places.

Their reception, a blend of tradition, modernity, and playful surprises, sets the tone for their future together. As they navigate the realms of Bollywood and marriage, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's journey from on-screen romance to off-screen marital bliss will continue to inspire and entertain, marking them as one of the industry's most beloved couples.