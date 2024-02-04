Puducherry's Unregistered Homestays: A Growing Concern

Under the palm-fringed skies of Puducherry, a silent wave is rippling, disrupting the serene tranquillity of this popular tourist spot. An upsurge of unauthorized homestays, guest houses, and bed and breakfast centres, operating outside regulatory oversight, are sprouting like unchecked weeds. These establishments, often thriving in residential buildings, not only offer an array of attractive facilities like party spaces but also evade the commercial lens by operating under domestic utility rates and paying residential property taxes.

Unregistered Ventures: A Growing Concern

The problem is not restricted to mere conversion of residential buildings. In recent years, Puducherry has witnessed a surge in construction of new buildings designed to serve as guest houses. These ventures, however, bypass the mandatory registration process, becoming part of the shadow economy. Their presence is strongly felt on online platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com, where their listings attract tourists seeking the allure of a homely stay.

Regulations and Compliance: A Missed Mark

Regulations in Puducherry mandate permissions from a multitude of departments such as Local Administration, Police, Tourism, Fire, Labour, and Food Safety for operations of such nature. The guidelines set out in 2019 for the approval and registration of homestay establishments resulted in a flurry of 64 applications with 33 licences being issued. The discrepancy between the numbers, however, paints a stark picture of the scale of unregistered ventures, which reportedly far outweigh the licensed ones.

Impact and Unfair Competition

The ripples of this unchecked boom are being felt far and wide. The Hotels Association of Pondicherry has raised concerns regarding the unfair competition posed by these unregulated establishments. These concerns are not unfounded. The unauthorized ventures not only evade taxes but also operate on residential utility rates, creating an uneven playing field. The local authorities have begun to tighten the noose by identifying properties operating without permits. A survey is also in the pipeline to ensure compliance and to curb the growing menace.

But the implications stretch beyond economics. This unchecked proliferation has led to increased traffic congestion, disturbance to local residents, and potential risks to tourists due to the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms at these unregistered centres. The tourist spot, known for its tranquillity and charm, now stands at a crossroads, where the balance between growth and regulation needs to be struck.