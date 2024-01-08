en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Puducherry Paralyzed by Heavy Rainfall: Schools and Colleges Shut, Agriculture Sector Impacted

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Puducherry Paralyzed by Heavy Rainfall: Schools and Colleges Shut, Agriculture Sector Impacted

Life in Puducherry came to a standstill on Monday as the region grappled with severe disruptions following 24 hours of relentless rainfall. The inclement weather caused Chief Minister N Rangasamy to declare a one-day closure for all educational institutions within the union territory.

Heavy Rainfall Impacts Normal Life

This decision came as a result of the heavy rainfall that led to the disruption of normal life, with low-lying areas remaining waterlogged. The intense precipitation was attributed to a trough of easterlies in the southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather condition also caused fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea, resulting in a halt to their usual activities.

Education and Agriculture Sectors Take a Hit

The adverse weather conditions not only affected the educational sector but also the agriculture sector. The standing crops in various parts of the union territory have suffered damage, adding to the woes of the farmers.

Additional School Closures in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath announced a similar holiday for schools in Kallakurichi due to the heavy rainfall. Schools in other districts including Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai will also remain closed. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai anticipates further heavy rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry. In response to the flood damages, Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested central assistance and an immediate relief fund.

0
Agriculture India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Pervasive Pesticides: Latvian Study Reveals Alarming Presence in Pollen and Honey
In an unsettling revelation, a study conducted by the Latvian University of Life Sciences and Technology’s (LBTU) laboratory “Agrihorts” in summer 2023 has shed light on the pervasive presence of pesticide residues in Latvia. The study found 38 different residues of plant protection products, including three banned substances, in 42 pollen samples collected from diverse
Pervasive Pesticides: Latvian Study Reveals Alarming Presence in Pollen and Honey
GSP Crop Science Targets Major Revenue Hike through Domestic and International Expansion
49 mins ago
GSP Crop Science Targets Major Revenue Hike through Domestic and International Expansion
Emergence of Dutch Farmer Citizen Movement and the Potential of UK's Seaweed Farming
51 mins ago
Emergence of Dutch Farmer Citizen Movement and the Potential of UK's Seaweed Farming
Estes Park's Scenic Skyline Bags Third Spot in Nationwide Survey
4 mins ago
Estes Park's Scenic Skyline Bags Third Spot in Nationwide Survey
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
4 mins ago
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
Debt-Ridden Kerala Farmer Takes His Own Life Amid Financial Distress
9 mins ago
Debt-Ridden Kerala Farmer Takes His Own Life Amid Financial Distress
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
24 seconds
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
3 mins
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
4 mins
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
4 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
4 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
5 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
5 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
5 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
33 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app