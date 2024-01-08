Puducherry Paralyzed by Heavy Rainfall: Schools and Colleges Shut, Agriculture Sector Impacted

Life in Puducherry came to a standstill on Monday as the region grappled with severe disruptions following 24 hours of relentless rainfall. The inclement weather caused Chief Minister N Rangasamy to declare a one-day closure for all educational institutions within the union territory.

Heavy Rainfall Impacts Normal Life

This decision came as a result of the heavy rainfall that led to the disruption of normal life, with low-lying areas remaining waterlogged. The intense precipitation was attributed to a trough of easterlies in the southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather condition also caused fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea, resulting in a halt to their usual activities.

Education and Agriculture Sectors Take a Hit

The adverse weather conditions not only affected the educational sector but also the agriculture sector. The standing crops in various parts of the union territory have suffered damage, adding to the woes of the farmers.

Additional School Closures in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath announced a similar holiday for schools in Kallakurichi due to the heavy rainfall. Schools in other districts including Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai will also remain closed. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai anticipates further heavy rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry. In response to the flood damages, Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested central assistance and an immediate relief fund.