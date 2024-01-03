en English
Business

Publicis Groupe South Asia Appoints Amitesh Rao to Key Role

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Amitesh Rao, a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and technology entrepreneurship, has been appointed to a pivotal role within Publicis Groupe South Asia. His expansive responsibilities will cover Leo Burnett Orchard, Publicis Health, and Publicis Business. Rao’s appointment is a strategic move that aligns with the company’s ‘power of one’ philosophy, aimed at integrating services across various sectors of the group.

Leadership with a Unique Blend

Rao is known for his unique blend of leadership qualities. He possesses a profound understanding of the role of creativity in brand building and shows a command over the different languages of technology, gaming, data, and platforms. These characteristics, combined with his easygoing demeanor and straightforward approach, are expected to benefit both clients and the team at Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Reporting to the Helm of the Groupe

In this new role, Rao will report directly to Anupriya Acharya, the CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia. Acharya has voiced her enthusiasm for Rao’s arrival, emphasizing his leadership qualities and vast experience. She particularly commended his understanding of creativity’s impact on brand building and his fluency in the various languages of technology, gaming, data, and platforms.

Stellar Records and Expectations

Rao comes with a stellar track record, having worked with top-notch clients such as PepsiCo, Airtel, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola. His extensive leadership experience in the advertising industry is expected to fortify the operations of Leo Burnett India, including Leo Burnett Orchard, and provide valuable oversight to Publicis Health and Publicis Business. As the group embarks on this new journey with Rao at the helm of key operations, the expectations are high and the morale is optimistic.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

