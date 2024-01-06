en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Public Outrage as Uber Driver Watches Videos While Driving in Mumbai

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Public Outrage as Uber Driver Watches Videos While Driving in Mumbai

On an ordinary day in Mumbai, a routine cab ride turned into a haunting experience for a commuter. The Uber driver, oblivious to his passenger’s concern, was caught engrossed in watching videos on his mobile phone while maneuvering through the bustling city streets. The incident, shared on social media, has ignited a flurry of discussions on the safety protocols of ride-hailing services.

Risky Ride: An Uber Driver’s Misconduct

The video uploaded on social media captures the Uber driver with his phone placed on his lap, engrossed in a video while driving. The commuter, feeling increasingly unsafe, recorded the incident, shedding light on the driver’s reckless behavior. The situation reached a crescendo when a family, including a woman with a six-month-old baby, felt the need to abandon their ride midway, prioritizing their safety over the convenience of the ride.

Uber’s Response: A Safety Toolkit and a Cab Fare

Despite the impending danger and inconvenience caused, Uber’s response was far from satisfactory. The ride-hailing giant is reported to have simply provided information on their safety toolkit instead of taking decisive action against the driver. Adding insult to injury, the cab fare was still charged from the distressed passengers, further infuriating the public.

Public Outrage and Calls for Action

The incident has triggered widespread anger and drawn sharp criticism from the public. Social media users have been vocal in demanding strict action against the driver. The incident has also spotlighted the growing trend of such irresponsible behavior, not just in Mumbai, but across different states. The need for stricter safety measures and effective oversight of ride-hailing services has never been more prominent.

0
Business India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
Apple has stepped up to redefine the virtual reality landscape with its latest announcement of pricing for its optional ZEISS Optical Inserts for the Vision Pro headset. The tech giant has made a bold move, setting the price for the prescription lenses, known as ‘ZEISS Optical Inserts – Prescription,’ at a competitive $149. This price
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
4 mins ago
Eicher Motors to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Boosting Manufacturing and Job Opportunities
JBL Presents Groundbreaking True Wireless Earbuds at CES 2024
6 mins ago
JBL Presents Groundbreaking True Wireless Earbuds at CES 2024
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
2 mins ago
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
3 mins ago
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
Declining Interest in High-Interest Savings Account ETFs: A Sign of Changing Times
3 mins ago
Declining Interest in High-Interest Savings Account ETFs: A Sign of Changing Times
Latest Headlines
World News
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
18 seconds
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
2 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
3 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
3 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
3 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
4 mins
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
4 mins
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
5 mins
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
7 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app