Public Outrage as Uber Driver Watches Videos While Driving in Mumbai

On an ordinary day in Mumbai, a routine cab ride turned into a haunting experience for a commuter. The Uber driver, oblivious to his passenger’s concern, was caught engrossed in watching videos on his mobile phone while maneuvering through the bustling city streets. The incident, shared on social media, has ignited a flurry of discussions on the safety protocols of ride-hailing services.

Risky Ride: An Uber Driver’s Misconduct

The video uploaded on social media captures the Uber driver with his phone placed on his lap, engrossed in a video while driving. The commuter, feeling increasingly unsafe, recorded the incident, shedding light on the driver’s reckless behavior. The situation reached a crescendo when a family, including a woman with a six-month-old baby, felt the need to abandon their ride midway, prioritizing their safety over the convenience of the ride.

Uber’s Response: A Safety Toolkit and a Cab Fare

Despite the impending danger and inconvenience caused, Uber’s response was far from satisfactory. The ride-hailing giant is reported to have simply provided information on their safety toolkit instead of taking decisive action against the driver. Adding insult to injury, the cab fare was still charged from the distressed passengers, further infuriating the public.

Public Outrage and Calls for Action

The incident has triggered widespread anger and drawn sharp criticism from the public. Social media users have been vocal in demanding strict action against the driver. The incident has also spotlighted the growing trend of such irresponsible behavior, not just in Mumbai, but across different states. The need for stricter safety measures and effective oversight of ride-hailing services has never been more prominent.