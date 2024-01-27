Public Darbar in Ramban: Digitalizing Government Services and Fostering District Development

In a move that exemplifies the government's commitment to transparency and public service, Prerna Puri, the Commissioner Secretary of Information Technology, presided over a public darbar in Ramban. This public forum was aimed at addressing public grievances while also reviewing the progress of various development and welfare schemes currently in action.

Government Services Move Online

Puri drew attention to the digitalization of more than 1100 government services, a move designed to streamline access and ensure no citizen is deprived of their rightful benefits. In addition, she announced the establishment of a dedicated helpline, further simplifying the public's interaction with these services. This, she assured, would be supplemented by regular and effective public darbars to ensure prompt and thorough action on issues raised by the public.

Development Achievements and Future Plans

Joining Puri at the darbar was the Chairperson of the District Development Council, Dr. Shamshad Shan. Dr. Shan took the opportunity to present the developmental achievements of the district while also proposing demands for further improvement. Key issues raised during the meeting included calls for infrastructure development, funding for projects, and the establishment of educational and healthcare facilities.

Collaborative Approach to District Development

Puri also took the time to inspect stalls showcasing departmental schemes and programs. In a powerful gesture, she distributed benefits under several government schemes to eligible beneficiaries. This event was supported by a host of senior officers, demonstrating a collaborative approach to district development and public service delivery.