Public Access to Phoenix Mall of Asia Temporarily Restricted by Bengaluru Police

In a move to safeguard public tranquility and maintain traffic order, the Bengaluru Police has imposed a temporary restriction on public access to the Phoenix Mall of Asia, situated on Bellari Road, North Bengaluru. The order, effective from 10 am on December 31, 2023, to 11:59 pm on January 15, 2024, is in response to concerns over potential annoyances and disturbances during the upcoming New Year’s celebrations and Makara Sankranti festival.

Phoenix Mall of Asia’s Troubled History

The Phoenix Mall of Asia, along with Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield, was previously shuttered on December 27, following protests by pro-Kannada activists demanding Kannada signboards. The Bengaluru Police cited the urgency of the situation and the insufficient time to provide hearings for those affected as the rationale behind the immediate imposition of the order. The order also highlighted the potential for traffic congestion, noise pollution, and disturbances during special occasions.

Insufficient Parking Facilities Exacerbate Traffic Congestion

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, outlined the need for parking space for at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers at the mall—a capacity the current parking facilities fail to meet. This shortcoming has led to vehicles queuing at the entrance, causing significant traffic congestion. It has become such a critical issue that the police have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to withdraw the partial Occupancy Certificate (OC) issued to the mall. The mall’s partial OC indicates it is a 12-story building with two basement floors for parking, but this has proved inadequate for the volume of visitors it attracts, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring Public Tranquility and Traffic Order

The temporary closure of the Phoenix Mall of Asia is seen as an ’emergency measure’ to prevent further public disturbance and to create a safer environment for traffic and the general public. The decision underscores the importance of adequate infrastructure planning, particularly in the light of growing urbanization. As Bengaluru continues to evolve, the city’s administration faces the challenge of balancing development with the preservation of public order and tranquility. The next couple of weeks will be a test of the effectiveness of these measures in combating traffic congestion and public annoyances caused by infrastructure inadequacies.