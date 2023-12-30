en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Public Access to Phoenix Mall of Asia Temporarily Restricted by Bengaluru Police

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:07 pm EST
Public Access to Phoenix Mall of Asia Temporarily Restricted by Bengaluru Police

In a move to safeguard public tranquility and maintain traffic order, the Bengaluru Police has imposed a temporary restriction on public access to the Phoenix Mall of Asia, situated on Bellari Road, North Bengaluru. The order, effective from 10 am on December 31, 2023, to 11:59 pm on January 15, 2024, is in response to concerns over potential annoyances and disturbances during the upcoming New Year’s celebrations and Makara Sankranti festival.

Phoenix Mall of Asia’s Troubled History

The Phoenix Mall of Asia, along with Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield, was previously shuttered on December 27, following protests by pro-Kannada activists demanding Kannada signboards. The Bengaluru Police cited the urgency of the situation and the insufficient time to provide hearings for those affected as the rationale behind the immediate imposition of the order. The order also highlighted the potential for traffic congestion, noise pollution, and disturbances during special occasions.

Insufficient Parking Facilities Exacerbate Traffic Congestion

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, outlined the need for parking space for at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers at the mall—a capacity the current parking facilities fail to meet. This shortcoming has led to vehicles queuing at the entrance, causing significant traffic congestion. It has become such a critical issue that the police have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to withdraw the partial Occupancy Certificate (OC) issued to the mall. The mall’s partial OC indicates it is a 12-story building with two basement floors for parking, but this has proved inadequate for the volume of visitors it attracts, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

Looking Ahead: Ensuring Public Tranquility and Traffic Order

The temporary closure of the Phoenix Mall of Asia is seen as an ’emergency measure’ to prevent further public disturbance and to create a safer environment for traffic and the general public. The decision underscores the importance of adequate infrastructure planning, particularly in the light of growing urbanization. As Bengaluru continues to evolve, the city’s administration faces the challenge of balancing development with the preservation of public order and tranquility. The next couple of weeks will be a test of the effectiveness of these measures in combating traffic congestion and public annoyances caused by infrastructure inadequacies.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PM Modi Inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station in Ayodhya

By Dil Bar Irshad

Elon Musk's 'X' and the Evolution of Social Media in 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Apple Watch Faces Sales Ban in US Amid Patent Dispute

By BNN Correspondents

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Meet Resistance from Industry Experts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stock Market Shocks and Surprises: A Look Back at 2023 ...
@Business · 4 mins
Stock Market Shocks and Surprises: A Look Back at 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Channel Islands’ Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved

By Salman Khan

Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide

By BNN Correspondents

The Importance of Financial Planning: A Three-Step Budgeting Guide
Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security

By BNN Correspondents

Retirement Confidence in Americans Plummets in 2023: Strategies for Financial Security
US Software Industry Sweats under $17 Billion Distressed Debt: A Shift in Investment Landscape?

By Justice Nwafor

US Software Industry Sweats under $17 Billion Distressed Debt: A Shift in Investment Landscape?
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
1 min
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
3 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
4 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
5 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
6 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
6 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
7 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
8 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
8 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app