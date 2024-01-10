en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PSA Mumbai Records Stellar Growth, Handles Over 2 Million TEUs in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
PSA Mumbai Records Stellar Growth, Handles Over 2 Million TEUs in 2023

PSA Mumbai, nestled in the heart of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in Maharashtra, India, has set a new benchmark in the logistics world. In 2023, the leading container terminal handled over 2 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), registering a whopping 30% year-on-year growth in container volume.

Key to Success: Excellence and Strategic Location

The terminal’s commitment to excellence, strategic locale, and world-class facilities have been instrumental in this achievement. The terminal successfully managed over 2,000 container rakes and welcomed more than 834 vessels during the last year, reflecting its capacity and operational efficiency.

Celebrating the Victory

On January 5, 2024, PSA Mumbai celebrated this momentous accomplishment. The grand event saw the participation of customers, government officials, and industry associations who have been part of the terminal’s journey towards this significant milestone.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

PSA Mumbai’s unwavering dedication to innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and environmental sustainability has been a critical contributor to its remarkable performance. The terminal has made significant investments in sophisticated equipment and digital systems, while also adopting eco-friendly practices. The electrification of cranes and the usage of renewable energy sources are testaments to its commitment to sustainable operations.

A Premier Container Gateway

Thanks to its seamless connectivity through highways, rail networks, and a dedicated rail freight corridor, PSA Mumbai has established itself as India’s leading container gateway. PSA’s Regional CEO, Vincent Ng, lauded the 30% growth, attributing it to the cohesive efforts of the public and private sectors. Gobu Selliaya, CEO of PSA India, and Andy Lane, CEO of PSA Mumbai, expressed gratitude towards stakeholders and the PSA team for their support in achieving this milestone and bolstering India’s supply chain and economic growth.

Looking into the future, the terminal is set to embark on its next chapter with Phase 2 of PSA Mumbai. Slated to be operational by 2025, this expansion will further enhance the terminal’s capacity and operational capabilities, continuing its legacy of excellence and strategic importance in India.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
11 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: Gearing up for 'Fighter', Inspiring a Generation
As Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan rings in his 50th birthday, he continues to be a beacon of dedication and hard work in the Indian film industry. Known for his remarkable commitment to his craft, Hrithik is set to step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot for the first time in his highly anticipated
Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: Gearing up for 'Fighter', Inspiring a Generation
A Heartrending Farewell: Goa Mourns 4-Year-Old Murder Victim Amidst Safety Concerns
13 mins ago
A Heartrending Farewell: Goa Mourns 4-Year-Old Murder Victim Amidst Safety Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Moves Court in West Bengal Attack Case
14 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Moves Court in West Bengal Attack Case
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
12 mins ago
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
Sutardara: A Tale of Transformation from Tranquil Hamlet to Gang Violence Hub
12 mins ago
Sutardara: A Tale of Transformation from Tranquil Hamlet to Gang Violence Hub
Mukesh Ambani Commits to Gujarat's Green Growth at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
13 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani Commits to Gujarat's Green Growth at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
3 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
6 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
8 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
8 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
9 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
11 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
12 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
12 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
11 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app