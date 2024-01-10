PSA Mumbai Records Stellar Growth, Handles Over 2 Million TEUs in 2023

PSA Mumbai, nestled in the heart of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in Maharashtra, India, has set a new benchmark in the logistics world. In 2023, the leading container terminal handled over 2 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), registering a whopping 30% year-on-year growth in container volume.

Key to Success: Excellence and Strategic Location

The terminal’s commitment to excellence, strategic locale, and world-class facilities have been instrumental in this achievement. The terminal successfully managed over 2,000 container rakes and welcomed more than 834 vessels during the last year, reflecting its capacity and operational efficiency.

Celebrating the Victory

On January 5, 2024, PSA Mumbai celebrated this momentous accomplishment. The grand event saw the participation of customers, government officials, and industry associations who have been part of the terminal’s journey towards this significant milestone.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

PSA Mumbai’s unwavering dedication to innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and environmental sustainability has been a critical contributor to its remarkable performance. The terminal has made significant investments in sophisticated equipment and digital systems, while also adopting eco-friendly practices. The electrification of cranes and the usage of renewable energy sources are testaments to its commitment to sustainable operations.

A Premier Container Gateway

Thanks to its seamless connectivity through highways, rail networks, and a dedicated rail freight corridor, PSA Mumbai has established itself as India’s leading container gateway. PSA’s Regional CEO, Vincent Ng, lauded the 30% growth, attributing it to the cohesive efforts of the public and private sectors. Gobu Selliaya, CEO of PSA India, and Andy Lane, CEO of PSA Mumbai, expressed gratitude towards stakeholders and the PSA team for their support in achieving this milestone and bolstering India’s supply chain and economic growth.

Looking into the future, the terminal is set to embark on its next chapter with Phase 2 of PSA Mumbai. Slated to be operational by 2025, this expansion will further enhance the terminal’s capacity and operational capabilities, continuing its legacy of excellence and strategic importance in India.