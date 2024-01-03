Protests and Delays Cloud Connemara Market Redevelopment in Thiruvananthapuram

In the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, the transformation of the century-old Palayam Connemara Market is reaching a pivotal stage. The construction of temporary rehabilitation blocks, the first phase in the market’s metamorphosis, is nearing completion, with two of the three blocks projected to be ready by January 15. However, this process, a blend of urban renewal and heritage preservation, has been marred by controversy.

Traders Protest Inadequate Space

Around 50 traders, who operate from the land owned by the Trivandrum Development Authority (Trida) adjacent to the market, have voiced their discontent over the inadequacy of the space provided to them in the temporary blocks. These traders, some of whom have been part of the market’s fabric for over six decades, argue that Trida had promised ample space for their seamless transition but has failed to fulfill this promise.

The Thozhiludama Association, which represents these traders, has warned of halting construction activities if their demands fall on deaf ears. Trida, cognizant of the brewing unrest, has pledged to arrange a meeting to address these grievances.

Delay Sparks Frustration

Meanwhile, other traders at the Palayam Market have expressed their vexation over the delay in the completion of the temporary rehabilitation blocks. The initial timeline for relocation was June of the previous year. They lambast the lethargic progress and the ensuing squandering of public funds.

Intervention by Chief Minister

In response to the delays and protests, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stepped in. He has instructed Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) to expedite the redevelopment work, with the aim of laying the foundation stone before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, symbolizing a promise of rapid progress in preserving a piece of Thiruvananthapuram’s historic charm while meeting the demands of a growing city.