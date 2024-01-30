Protest Erupts in Coimbatore Over FIR Against MLM Firm, MyV3 Ads Media

Over 7,000 investors of MyV3 Ads Media Private Limited, a multilevel marketing (MLM) company, assembled on L&T Bypass Road near Neelambur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, demanding the city police cancel a FIR lodged against the company. Registered suo motu by the City Crime Branch (CCB) on January 19, the FIR accused the company of alleged irregularities involving its practices.

The Controversial MLM Company

MyV3 Ads Media Private Limited, which deals in herbal packs and ayurvedic capsules, has been promising income and rewards to its members for adding new people to their network. The company's membership plans range from Rs 360 to Rs 1,21,260. However, the products they deal in reportedly lack approval from the health department.

Protests Incited by Company's MD

The protest was triggered by an appeal made by Sakthi Anandan, the managing director of MyV3 Ads. His call saw investors from all across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states joining the protest. Anandan addressed the crowd of protestors from his car, most of whom claimed to have suffered significant financial losses due to the company's alleged irregularities.

Investors Assured, Protests Withdrawn

Following discussions with police and revenue officials, the investors were assured that their grievances would be acknowledged. This elicited the withdrawal of the protest, which had caused substantial traffic disruptions. To manage the situation and prevent any disturbances, over 200 police personnel were deployed at the scene.