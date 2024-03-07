Property Share Launches First Warehousing Asset in India, Targets ₹192 Crore Investment

Property Share, a pioneering tech platform for commercial real estate investments, has made a significant move by launching its first warehousing asset in India, aiming to raise ₹192 crore. The Grade A warehouse, situated strategically on Ajmer Road in Jaipur, has been leased to e-commerce giant Flipkart, marking a milestone in Property Share's journey and highlighting the growing demand for high-quality warehousing solutions in the country.

Strategic Expansion into Warehousing

The warehousing asset spans an impressive 528,631 square feet, divided into three boxes. Box 1, covering 373,535 square feet, is leased to Flipkart for nine years, with a five-year lock-in period, while boxes 2 and 3, together offering 155,096 square feet, are signed for nine years with six-year lock-ins. An attractive feature of the lease agreements is the 12.5 percent rent escalation every three years, ensuring a steady growth in investment returns. This facility is not only Flipkart's largest distribution and fulfillment center in the western region, handling 2 lakh orders daily, but also a testament to the sophisticated infrastructure, including state-of-the-art racking systems and comprehensive security measures.

Driving Factors Behind the Investment

The choice of Jaipur for this significant investment is no coincidence. The city, along with the National Capital Region and Surat, accounts for more than 40 percent of e-commerce suppliers in India. Furthermore, the surge in online shopping from Tier 2 cities, which house around 70 percent of online consumers, is a key driver for the demand in Grade A warehousing assets. Currently, only 40 percent of India's total warehousing stock meets the Grade A criteria, prompting many tenants to settle for lesser quality due to the scarcity of premium options. This landscape presents a ripe opportunity for growth, especially as e-commerce penetration in India is expected to increase, drawing parallels with markets like China.

The Vision of Property Share

Kunal Moktan, Co-Founder and CEO of Property Share, expressed optimism about the venture, citing the anticipated growth in the Grade A warehousing market fueled by increasing e-commerce penetration. Moktan highlighted the potential for significant growth in both rental and capital values, driven by demand from international e-commerce players such as Amazon and Walmart-Flipkart. Property Share's model offers sophisticated investors a chance to engage with institutional-grade assets, promising 8-10 percent in-place rental yields and 17-20 percent returns, handling sourcing, due diligence, property management, and sale, thereby simplifying the investment process in commercial real estate.

As Property Share ventures into the warehousing segment with its strategic investment in Jaipur, it not only capitalizes on the burgeoning demand for Grade A logistics spaces but also sets a new benchmark for real estate investments in India. The move reflects a broader trend of digital platforms facilitating access to high-value, tangible assets, democratizing the landscape of commercial real estate investment and pointing towards a future where technology and real estate converge to offer unprecedented opportunities.