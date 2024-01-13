en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth

In a period witnessing robust housing demand, Mumbai’s Keystone Realtors Ltd has recorded a significant upswing in property sales. Operating under the distinguished ‘Rustomjee’ brand, the real estate firm experienced a 26 percent annual growth in sales during the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal year, amassing a total of Rs 1,423 crore.

A Flourishing Market

The surge in sales is attributed to the thriving demand in the housing sector, especially within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where the company primarily operates. Compared to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year, where the sales bookings were pegged at Rs 1,131 crore, the present fiscal year has seen a substantial rise.

Sales Boost in Numbers

Keystone Realtors also experienced a 9 percent increase in sales bookings by volume, escalating to 0.82 million square feet from the previous 0.75 million square feet. Alongside, the amount collected from customers saw a remarkable 32 percent increase, amounting to Rs 1,533 crore compared to Rs 1,163 crore in the preceding year.

Project Launches and Future Prospects

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company unveiled four new projects, carrying an estimated sales value of Rs 2,238 crore. Keystone Realtors, known for its significant presence in the real estate market, has 34 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and a promising pipeline of 25 upcoming projects. The company has already developed an area of 23 million square feet and has over 39 million square feet in its developmental trajectory.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
ROSHN and Partanna Arabia Collaborate to Create a Carbon-Negative Concrete Production Facility
In a groundbreaking move for sustainable construction, Saudi Arabia’s premier real estate developer, ROSHN, has joined forces with Partanna Arabia, a climate technology firm based in Riyadh. Their shared vision is to establish a state-of-the-art carbon-negative concrete production facility that will redefine the construction landscape. Revolutionizing Concrete Partanna Arabia has developed an innovative technique that
ROSHN and Partanna Arabia Collaborate to Create a Carbon-Negative Concrete Production Facility
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
7 mins ago
Payvertise Token Reshapes Digital Advertising with Blockchain Technology
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
7 mins ago
Somaliland Signs Historic Deal with Ethiopia and Fosters Youth Employment through Sagaljet
DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation
1 min ago
DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation
Kazakhstan's Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges
4 mins ago
Kazakhstan's Coal Exports to Uzbekistan: A Significant Upturn Amid Challenges
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
6 mins ago
Alibaba's Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
25 seconds
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
2 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
2 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
2 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
2 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
2 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
3 mins
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
5 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
53 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app