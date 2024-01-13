Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth

In a period witnessing robust housing demand, Mumbai’s Keystone Realtors Ltd has recorded a significant upswing in property sales. Operating under the distinguished ‘Rustomjee’ brand, the real estate firm experienced a 26 percent annual growth in sales during the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal year, amassing a total of Rs 1,423 crore.

A Flourishing Market

The surge in sales is attributed to the thriving demand in the housing sector, especially within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where the company primarily operates. Compared to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year, where the sales bookings were pegged at Rs 1,131 crore, the present fiscal year has seen a substantial rise.

Sales Boost in Numbers

Keystone Realtors also experienced a 9 percent increase in sales bookings by volume, escalating to 0.82 million square feet from the previous 0.75 million square feet. Alongside, the amount collected from customers saw a remarkable 32 percent increase, amounting to Rs 1,533 crore compared to Rs 1,163 crore in the preceding year.

Project Launches and Future Prospects

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company unveiled four new projects, carrying an estimated sales value of Rs 2,238 crore. Keystone Realtors, known for its significant presence in the real estate market, has 34 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and a promising pipeline of 25 upcoming projects. The company has already developed an area of 23 million square feet and has over 39 million square feet in its developmental trajectory.