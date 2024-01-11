en English
Project Constitutional Justice: Dr. Babar’s Journey for National Integration and Justice

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Project Constitutional Justice: Dr. Babar’s Journey for National Integration and Justice

Dr. Aniruddha Babar, a esteemed faculty member at Tetso College, embarked on a solo motorcycle expedition that spanned from Dimapur, Nagaland, to Mumbai. The journey was part of Project Constitutional Justice, an initiative aimed at addressing the hardships faced by marginalized communities in Eastern Nagaland. This ambitious venture began on December 18 and concluded on December 27, passing through the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Spreading Awareness through Engagement

Dr. Babar’s journey was not only physical but also a social one. He actively engaged with numerous people along the way, raising awareness about the challenges faced by the inhabitants of Eastern Nagaland. His efforts resonated deeply with the villagers of Barkachha Kalan, Uttar Pradesh. Moved by his mission, they extended their greetings and best wishes to the people of Eastern Nagaland, demonstrating the unity and empathy that spanned the vast geographical distance.

Meeting with the Governor

Upon completing his journey, Dr. Babar met with Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra. He shared his experiences and discussed the pressing need for upholding constitutional rights for marginalized communities. The Governor commended Project Constitutional Justice, underscoring its vital role in promoting legal engagement and the welfare of remote regions.

Project Constitutional Justice: A Beacon of Hope

Project Constitutional Justice is more than just a journey—it is a beacon of hope for the marginalized communities of Eastern Nagaland. By advocating for constitutional justice and fostering national integration, the project aims to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution. The ultimate goal is to ensure justice, dignity, and a better future for the people of Eastern Nagaland. The journey taken by Dr. Babar serves as a powerful symbol of this dedication to democratic values and human rights.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

