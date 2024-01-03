en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Project Cheer – Urja: A Green Energy Initiative by Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Ashray Foundation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Project Cheer – Urja: A Green Energy Initiative by Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Ashray Foundation

In a commitment to environmental sustainability, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has joined forces with Ashray Foundation to initiate Project Cheer – Urja in Tepar village, Panarsa, in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. This pioneering project aims to transform a common waste, pine needles, into a resourceful form of biofuel known as briquettes. The inauguration of the production plant was graced by various stakeholders including officials from Canara Bank, NGO partners, the District Forest Officer, members of the Gram Panchayat, local women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), and the youth.

A Green Solution to Social and Environmental Challenges

The heart of Project Cheer – Urja lies in its approach to address environmental and social challenges concurrently. By involving and empowering the local community, particularly women and self-help groups, to manage the production process, the initiative is not only promoting green energy but also contributing to social upliftment. With technical support from IIT Mandi, the plant is capable of producing 4 tons of briquettes in just 8 hours, thereby making a substantial contribution to the environment.

Empowering Local Livelihoods and Youth Engagement

Beyond environmental sustainability, the project is designed with broader objectives. By building capacity for self-help groups and engaging the youth, it aims to foster financial awareness, skill enhancement, and promote local livelihoods. This aligns with the philosophy of Canara HSBC Life Insurance, a joint venture established in 2008, which emphasizes its ‘Promises Ka Partner’ philosophy, intending to provide simpler insurance solutions and a faster claim process.

A Leap towards Environmental Sustainability

Project Cheer – Urja stands as an epitome of innovative thinking in the face of environmental challenges. The project’s unique approach of converting waste into a valuable resource highlights the potential of green energy solutions and sustainable practices. By actively involving the local communities and creating opportunities, it sets a commendable example of inclusive growth and development. Canara HSBC Life Insurance, with its wide network and diversification across India, continues to strive for technological advancements and social responsibility through such initiatives.

0
India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Indian Government Cancels Privatisation of Salem Steel Plant: A Blow to Disinvestment Plans
In a significant turn of events, the Indian government has called off the privatisation of the Salem Steel Plant (SSP), a subsidiary of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). This marks the third instance of the government retreating from its intent to privatise SAIL units. Earlier decisions to privatise the Alloys Steels Plant (ASP)
Indian Government Cancels Privatisation of Salem Steel Plant: A Blow to Disinvestment Plans
Unraveling the Growth of the Indian Economy: A Discussion with Udit Misra
4 mins ago
Unraveling the Growth of the Indian Economy: A Discussion with Udit Misra
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
6 mins ago
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
3 mins ago
Bigg Boss 17: A Rollercoaster of Emotions, Accusations and Game Strategies
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
3 mins ago
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Jheel Mehta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Enthralls Fans with Dreamy Proposal
3 mins ago
Jheel Mehta of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Enthralls Fans with Dreamy Proposal
Latest Headlines
World News
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
43 seconds
Howard University's Da'Metrius Weatherspoon Eyes Potential Transfer to Syracuse
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
2 mins
South Africa: Reflecting on 30 Years of Freedom
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
2 mins
Detroit Lions Fans Protest Controversial Game via Billboards
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
2 mins
Klay Thompson: Embracing the Last Chapter of His Career
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
2 mins
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
2 mins
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
2 mins
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
3 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
3 mins
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app