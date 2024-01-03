Project Cheer – Urja: A Green Energy Initiative by Canara HSBC Life Insurance and Ashray Foundation

In a commitment to environmental sustainability, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has joined forces with Ashray Foundation to initiate Project Cheer – Urja in Tepar village, Panarsa, in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. This pioneering project aims to transform a common waste, pine needles, into a resourceful form of biofuel known as briquettes. The inauguration of the production plant was graced by various stakeholders including officials from Canara Bank, NGO partners, the District Forest Officer, members of the Gram Panchayat, local women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), and the youth.

A Green Solution to Social and Environmental Challenges

The heart of Project Cheer – Urja lies in its approach to address environmental and social challenges concurrently. By involving and empowering the local community, particularly women and self-help groups, to manage the production process, the initiative is not only promoting green energy but also contributing to social upliftment. With technical support from IIT Mandi, the plant is capable of producing 4 tons of briquettes in just 8 hours, thereby making a substantial contribution to the environment.

Empowering Local Livelihoods and Youth Engagement

Beyond environmental sustainability, the project is designed with broader objectives. By building capacity for self-help groups and engaging the youth, it aims to foster financial awareness, skill enhancement, and promote local livelihoods. This aligns with the philosophy of Canara HSBC Life Insurance, a joint venture established in 2008, which emphasizes its ‘Promises Ka Partner’ philosophy, intending to provide simpler insurance solutions and a faster claim process.

A Leap towards Environmental Sustainability

Project Cheer – Urja stands as an epitome of innovative thinking in the face of environmental challenges. The project’s unique approach of converting waste into a valuable resource highlights the potential of green energy solutions and sustainable practices. By actively involving the local communities and creating opportunities, it sets a commendable example of inclusive growth and development. Canara HSBC Life Insurance, with its wide network and diversification across India, continues to strive for technological advancements and social responsibility through such initiatives.