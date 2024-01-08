en English
Professor Engraves Entire Sri Ramcharitmanas onto Single Mirror Surface

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Professor Engraves Entire Sri Ramcharitmanas onto Single Mirror Surface

Ajay Kumar Mittal, a distinguished professor at Shri Shanti Swarup Agricultural Inter College in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has attained a remarkable milestone by inscribing the entire Sri Ramcharitmanas, consisting of 12,585 Shlokas, onto a single glass mirror surface. The India Book of Records has acknowledged this feat, in which the epic text was engraved within 300 lines on a rectangular oxide-coated mirror plate measuring 30.5 cm by 16 cm.

Mittal’s Unique Tribute to Lord Ram

According to Professor Mittal, a high-resolution lens is essential to read the inscribed text, which also boasts a Ram durbar depicted in the center of the plate. This imaginative endeavor serves as a tribute to Lord Ram and aligns with the forthcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Anticipation Builds for Ram Temple Consecration

In a related event, a 1,000-meter Warli painting is being crafted by 4,000 students and 200 artisans in Gujarat’s Valsad district. It is to be presented as a gift to the Ram Temple. The inauguration of the temple has stirred anticipation across the nation, with preparations being made in various corners of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to grace the ceremony, where he will install the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed temple.

Reflections on Mittal’s Achievement

Mittal’s accomplishment is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to human tenacity and devotion. His intricate work on the mirror is a tangible manifestation of his reverence for Lord Ram and a symbol of the religious fervor that the imminent consecration of the Ram Temple has sparked in the country. The story serves as a reminder of the deep-seated cultural and spiritual roots of India, where ancient traditions and modern achievements often intertwine, producing remarkable results such as Mittal’s engraved mirror.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

