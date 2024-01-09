Prof Veena Maheshwari Appointed to AMU’s Executive Council

In a prominent announcement made by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof Veena Maheshwri, currently serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, has been appointed as a Member of the university’s Executive Council. This prestigious appointment takes effect from January 6, 2024, and will extend throughout her tenure as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Prof Maheshwari’s Illustrious Journey at AMU

Prof Maheshwari’s academic journey at AMU dates back to 1987 when she joined the Department of Pathology at JN Medical College as a Demonstrator. Within a year, she showcased her exceptional prowess in the field, advancing to the position of a Lecturer in 1988. Her relentless dedication and contribution to the field led to her promotion to Reader in 1997, and subsequently, she was elevated to the rank of Professor in 2005. Throughout her tenure at AMU, she has held multiple positions, including the Chairperson of the Department of Pathology, reflecting her deep commitment to the institution and the field of medicine.

An Unwavering Commitment to Medicine and Academics

Currently, in addition to her role as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Prof Maheshwari also serves as the chairperson of the Departments of Dermatology and Psychiatry, further solidifying her position as a stalwart in the academic and medical fields. Her appointment to the Executive Council of AMU is a testament to her unwavering commitment, extensive experience, and the significant contributions she has made to the university and the broader medical community.

Continued Leadership in the Faculty of Medicine

As Prof Maheshwari assumes her new role in the Executive Council, she continues to lead the Faculty of Medicine at AMU, guiding future practitioners, advancing medical research, and setting the academic standards of the institution. Her leadership promises to uphold and enhance the reputation of AMU as a leading institution in medical education and research.