Education

Prof Veena Maheshwari Appointed to AMU’s Executive Council

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Prof Veena Maheshwari Appointed to AMU's Executive Council

In a prominent announcement made by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof Veena Maheshwri, currently serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, has been appointed as a Member of the university’s Executive Council. This prestigious appointment takes effect from January 6, 2024, and will extend throughout her tenure as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Prof Maheshwari’s Illustrious Journey at AMU

Prof Maheshwari’s academic journey at AMU dates back to 1987 when she joined the Department of Pathology at JN Medical College as a Demonstrator. Within a year, she showcased her exceptional prowess in the field, advancing to the position of a Lecturer in 1988. Her relentless dedication and contribution to the field led to her promotion to Reader in 1997, and subsequently, she was elevated to the rank of Professor in 2005. Throughout her tenure at AMU, she has held multiple positions, including the Chairperson of the Department of Pathology, reflecting her deep commitment to the institution and the field of medicine.

An Unwavering Commitment to Medicine and Academics

Currently, in addition to her role as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Prof Maheshwari also serves as the chairperson of the Departments of Dermatology and Psychiatry, further solidifying her position as a stalwart in the academic and medical fields. Her appointment to the Executive Council of AMU is a testament to her unwavering commitment, extensive experience, and the significant contributions she has made to the university and the broader medical community.

Continued Leadership in the Faculty of Medicine

As Prof Maheshwari assumes her new role in the Executive Council, she continues to lead the Faculty of Medicine at AMU, guiding future practitioners, advancing medical research, and setting the academic standards of the institution. Her leadership promises to uphold and enhance the reputation of AMU as a leading institution in medical education and research.

Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

