Prof Kichloo: Mushroom Cultivator to NSS Coordinator of Cluster University Srinagar

Prof Faisal Mushtaq Kichloo, a distinguished Senior Assistant Professor from Government College for Women in Srinagar, has ascended to the role of the first-ever National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinator for Cluster University Srinagar (CUS). This landmark appointment, effective for a three-year term, came to light through an official order issued by the Registrar of Cluster University Srinagar.

Driving NSS Activities Across Affiliated Colleges

In his new capacity, Prof Kichloo will be charged with the crucial task of coordinating NSS activities across all the affiliated and constituent colleges of Cluster University. His selection for this pivotal role was determined after an in-depth interview by a selection committee comprising of high-ranking officials such as the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar and the Regional Director for NSS in Jammu & Kashmir.

From Call to Appointment

The call for applications for this consequential role was floated in January 2024, culminating in Prof Kichloo's noteworthy appointment. Originally hailing from the district of Kishtwar, Prof Kichloo has been a luminous beacon in the academic world, achieving recognition not just domestically but also on a global scale.

Unleashing a New Edible Mushroom Species in India

Prof Kichloo's most significant achievement to date has been the cultivation of a new edible mushroom species, Veloporohyrellus Latispirus, previously unknown in India. This scientific breakthrough was lauded publicly by the former Director General of All India Radio in October 2023 who underscored the potential for job creation that this discovery could catalyze. Through his relentless pursuit of knowledge and his commitment to serving society, Prof Kichloo continues to contribute to the academic landscape in a profound way.