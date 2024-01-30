Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes BJP Over Unemployment and Inflation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress, has launched a pointed critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, citing its inability to effectively address unemployment and inflation in the country. She has openly questioned the government's decision to allow Indian youth to seek employment in conflict-ridden Israel, thereby underscoring the acute lack of job opportunities on home soil.

Empty Promises and Failed Guarantees

Accusing the BJP government of breaking its promises and failing to safeguard the interests of Indian youth, Gandhi has shed light on the grim reality of unemployment and the mounting concerns over inflation in the country. She has taken shots at the Centre, bringing to the forefront the issue of Indian citizens seeking jobs in Israel. This, she asserts, makes a mockery of the government's grandiose claims of a five trillion dollar economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee – or 'jumla' as she calls it.

Questioning the Government's Role

Gandhi has raised serious questions about the government's role in the issue. She has criticized its decision to let Indian youth risk their lives by seeking employment in a war-torn country like Israel. In her view, this demonstrates that the BJP government has no real solution to the issues of unemployment and inflation plaguing the country.

The Unrelenting Opposition

The Indian National Congress has been consistently vocal in its criticism of the government's economic policies. They have cited the current situation as a stark contrast to the government's claims of a booming economy. Gandhi's statements indicate a deepening concern about the safety of Indian youth seeking employment in volatile regions and a growing awareness among the youth about the government's inability to solve the pressing issues of unemployment and inflation.