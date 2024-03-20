Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Anamika Khanna Tie-Dye Pantsuit at Amazon Prime Event

When Priyanka Chopra enters the room, you can only expect the fashion bar to be raised. Every time our 'desi girl' rests her faith in clean silhouettes, she leaves behind a trail of fashion inspiration that deserves every bit of your attention. The actress is a pro in power dressing and it often comes with a playful spin. So when she decided to channel her inner boss babe at a recent Amazon Prime event, this spin came in the form of gold embroideries, tie-dye work, and asymmetrical borders. The global star wore a blue pantsuit by Anamika Khanna. The three-piece set featured a bralette underneath an oversized blazer and baggy trousers. With peak collars, the blazer featured an asymmetrical hem and distressed silhouette. The palazzo style high-waist trousers also featured similar tie-dye patterns and embroideries at the hem. The global star left her side parted tresses loosened and styled it in curled ends. Minimal glam with rosy pink matte lips looked stunning.

Power Dressing With a Playful Twist

When we said Priyanka Chopra's power dressing comes with the most playful spin, we meant literally. For one of the UNICEF meetings, the actress wore a custom-made chikankari pantsuit by designer label Anjul Bhandari. The grey-hued three-piece set consisted of a full-sleeved blazer with peak collars. She teamed it with a pair of ankle-length straight-fit pants. Priyanka paired the blazer with an equally heavy embroidered tank top within it. The star opted for a pair of white strappy block heels. She rounded it all by keeping her makeup minimal with well-defined eyes. Her effortless glam included shimmery eyelids and glossy pink lip tint. Leaving her tresses loose, she styled it in beachy waves. Keeping it strictly minimal, Priyanka ditched all sorts of accessories.

A Touch of Spring Drama

A tad bit of spring drama? Sure. Previously, Priyanka Chopra wore a Rahul Mishra floral embroidered pantsuit. The all-black number got its contrast with an overall embroidery that was adorned with subtle sequin work. She styled her peak collar blazer with bootcut pants. A pair of sleek earrings, a chain, and some rings, matched the bling of her handbag.

Priyanka Chopra: The Fashion Dominator

Priyanka Chopra is an ultimate fashion dominator and we can't stress that enough. Every appearance is a statement in itself, proving time and again that she's not just a global star for her acting prowess but also for an impeccable sense of style. Whether it's a formal UNICEF meeting or a star-studded Amazon Prime event, Priyanka knows how to leave her mark, making every outfit memorable and every appearance noteworthy. Her recent outing in the Anamika Khanna tie-dye pantsuit is just another feather in her cap, setting new benchmarks for fashion enthusiasts around the world.