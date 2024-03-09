Priyanka Chopra Commends Nita Ambani's Humanitarian Efforts at Miss World 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivered a heartfelt video message at the Miss World 2024 event, held in Mumbai, praising Nita Mukesh Ambani for her humanitarian contributions. Ambani, the esteemed chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, was honored with the distinguished Miss World Humanitarian Award for her extensive philanthropic work.

Beauty with a Purpose

Chopra, a former Miss World herself, reminisced about the values instilled in her during her pageant days, emphasizing the importance of 'beauty with purpose.' She shared how these principles have guided her life's journey, surrounded by influential women who strive to make a significant difference in the world. Specifically, she lauded Nita Ambani for embodying these ideals through her work in education, philanthropy, and the arts, highlighting Ambani's dedication to bringing Indian culture to the global stage.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Chopra's message shed light on the profound impact Ambani has had through her various endeavors. From her role as an educationist to her efforts in preserving and promoting the arts, Ambani's journey is portrayed as a testament to the ethos of 'beauty with purpose.' Chopra expressed admiration for Ambani's ability to wear multiple hats with grace and compassion, underscoring her role in empowering and uplifting numerous lives.

Global Recognition

The Miss World 2024 event not only celebrated global beauty and talent but also served as a platform to honor those making humanitarian efforts worldwide. Ambani's receipt of the humanitarian award underscores the global appreciation for her work and the impact of Indian philanthropy on the international stage. Through her actions, Ambani continues to inspire a legacy of empowerment, cultural preservation, and global outreach.

This recognition at Miss World 2024 highlights the importance of using one's platform for the greater good, a message that resonates with many around the globe. As Ambani's efforts are celebrated, it serves as a reminder of the powerful role of humanitarian work in shaping a better world for future generations.