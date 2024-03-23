Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Down Chiranjeevi for Aadujeevitham Dedication

Prithviraj Sukumaran's unwavering commitment to his dream project, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, has led him to decline offers from Telugu cinema stalwart Chiranjeevi not once, but twice. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Sukumaran shared insights into his dedication towards the film, which has been in the making for over a decade, highlighting the reason behind declining significant roles in Chiranjeevi's projects.

Advertisment

Unwavering Commitment to Aadujeevitham

In 2019, when Prithviraj was approached by Chiranjeevi through Suhasini Maniratnam for a pivotal role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he had to politely decline due to his commitments to Aadujeevitham. His dedication to the role in Aadujeevitham required him to undergo physical transformations, including growing a beard and losing weight, which made it impossible for him to accept other projects at the time. Despite the refusal, Chiranjeevi was understanding, a gesture that Sukumaran greatly appreciated.

Repeated Offers and Respectful Declines

Advertisment

Again in 2022, when Chiranjeevi acquired the rights to remake the hit Malayalam film Lucifer, which Prithviraj directed, he was approached to consider directing the Telugu version. Sukumaran found himself in a similar situation, having to decline the offer due to his ongoing commitment to Aadujeevitham. The actor-director expressed how he had to use the 'same excuse' again, hoping Chiranjeevi's team understood the genuine reason behind his inability to participate.

A Labor of Love and Persistence

Aadujeevitham has been a project close to Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy's hearts since its inception in 2009. Based on Benyamin's novel, the film's journey to the big screen has been fraught with challenges, including budget constraints and production delays. Despite these hurdles, the commitment from the team, including international producers and Oscar-winning technicians like A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, has been unwavering. The film's production spanned between 2018 and 2022, including a challenging 70-day period stranded in Jordan due to the Covid-19 pandemic, eventually requiring evacuation by the Indian government.

The story of Prithviraj Sukumaran's dedication to Aadujeevitham is a testament to the actor-director's commitment to his craft and his respect for cinematic art. His hope to collaborate with Chiranjeevi in the future remains strong, underscoring the mutual respect between the two artists. As Aadujeevitham nears its release, the anticipation for this labor of love continues to build, promising to deliver a cinematic experience born out of passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.