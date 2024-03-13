Prithviraj Sukumaran Talks 'Aadujeevitham', Daughter's Reaction & Future Viewing Plans

At a recent promotional event in Kochi for 'Aadujeevitham', Prithviraj Sukumaran shared insights about his daughter Alankrita's curiosity towards his bearded look for the film and his anticipation to show her the movie when appropriate. Despite Alankrita not having seen any of his films yet, Sukumaran expressed a keen interest in introducing 'Aadujeevitham' to her, highlighting it as a pivotal piece of his acting career.

Personal Insights and Family Connections

During the interaction, Sukumaran revealed how his transformation for 'Aadujeevitham' became a topic of fascination for his daughter, associating the film with his long-term bearded appearance. He candidly discussed the challenges of having his daughter view him in roles that diverge significantly from his real-life persona, emphasizing the distinct perspective family members hold towards an actor's on-screen endeavors.

'Aadujeevitham': A Story of Survival and Hope

'Aadujeevitham', directed by Blessy and based on a true story, explores the trials and tribulations faced by immigrants. The film has already generated significant interest due to its gripping narrative and Sukumaran's profound performance. Scheduled for release on March 28 in five languages, the movie also features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Vineeth Srinivasan in key roles.

Anticipation and Reflections

Sukumaran's enthusiasm for 'Aadujeevitham' extends beyond personal pride, highlighting it as a seminal work in his career. His eagerness to eventually share this film with his daughter underscores the profound impact he believes it will have. As 'Aadujeevitham' prepares to grace cinema screens, both audiences and Sukumaran await the moment it can be shared with the next generation, marking a significant milestone in the actor's illustrious career.